OpenAI partners with Stripe to make money from ChatGPT

OpenAI will use Stripe Inc. to take payments and subscriptions for its artificial intelligence tools ChatGPT and Dall-E, which it’s trying to monetize after capturing the public imagination.

The firm, which launched the latest version of its technology named GPT-4 this week, said Stripe will provide billing and checkout features for payments, as well as its automation and tax compliance technology.

The research lab first unveiled its $20-a-month premium subscription offering in February after its chatbot was generated widespread public interest.

Stripe will take a small percentage of the transactions that go through its platforms, said David Singleton, chief technology officer at Stripe.

The partnership also means Stripe will integrate OpenAI’s new technology into its products and services, and is currently experimenting with 14 pieces of GPT infrastructure.

It’s a fillip for Stripe, which cut its internal valuation by 11% to $63 billion in January amid a wider slump in the fintech industry.