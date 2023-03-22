Telkom announces board chair

Telkom has announced the appointment of Mvuleni Geoffrey Qhena as a non-executive director and chairman of its board.

Qhena’s appointment as director is effective from 27 March 2023, while his duties as chair begin on 1 April.

This comes after Telkom announced on 23 November 2022 that Sello Moloko resigned as chair and will step down from the board no later than 31 March 2023.

Qhena is former chief executive officer of the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa (IDC).

He also serves on the boards of Investec and Exxaro Resources. He is also chairman at Exxaro.

Qhena holds an Honours Degree in Accounting Science and is accredited as a Chartered Accountant (South Africa) with SAICA.

As part of Mr Qhena’s appointment as Telkom’s chair, he will chair the group’s nominations committee and will be a member of the remuneration committee.