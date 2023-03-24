Makro slams union demands, appoints external workers to keep stores going during strike

Massmart has deployed outsourced retail staff at Makro stores that could be impacted by strike action from members of the South African Commercial, Catering, and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu).

The labour union embarked on the strike from Friday, 24 March 2023, after it failed to reach an agreement with Massmart over wage increases for 2022 following months-long negotiations.

Saccuwu had demanded an increase of 12% or R900 per month, whichever was higher.

It also wanted workers to be paid a minimum wage of R8,000, and the current 10% commission to be increased to 20%.

Massmart has offered a 4.5% wage increase, the same that Saccawu previously accepted for its Game and Builders employees.

Massmart senior vice president for corporate affairs, Brian Leroni, described Saccawu’s demands as “quite clearly unrealistic”.

He said the company’s assessment showed there was little support for the strike action among Saccawu members.

“Evidence supporting this is that there has been a massive spike in resignations from the union since the strike action was announced,” said Massmart.

“This is in addition to the more than approximately 1,200 Makro employees who have resigned from the union to accept the company’s wage offer.”

All those previous resignations occurred in the past four months.

That represents about 37% of Makro’s total workforce of roughly 3,200 people, including those that are not Saccawu members.

In an interview with Bongwani Bingwa on Radio 702, the union said it lowered its wage increase demand to 6.5%, or roughly R650 per month.

But Leroni rubbished that claim as “patently untrue” in response to a query from MyBroadband.

“One need only look at their media release announcing the strike action to recognise this,” Leroni said.

He also told Bingwa that Massmart had put an offer on the table at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration hearings a few weeks ago, which consisted of a cash amount and percentage increase.

“That would have had the effect of increasing the percentage increase for lower-level staff at Massmart to between 6.5% and 7%.”

Leroni said Saccawu did not respond to that at all and instead decided to embark on the strike.

He also pointed out that Saccawu’s demands would include manager-level employees.

“That puts this into quite different light in terms of the percentage increase that we are prepared to agree [to],” Leroni said.

“This is a business that lost R1.5 billion last year; we simply can’t afford a high increase.”

Leroni added that Makro had no intention to amend its wage offer and anticipated operations at its stores would continue without interruption.

“We have temporary employees that are now very adept at our processes because this dispute has been going on for some time, and they serve our customers very efficiently,” Leroni stated.

Nevertheless, videos on Twitter appeared to show strikers at Makro Silver Lakes in Pretoria and Makro Springfield in Durban had managed to block the store’s parking entrance on Friday.

[WATCH] SACCAWU members and other supporting unions have arrived at Makro Silverlakes. MP #KayaNews #SACCAWU #Pretoria pic.twitter.com/mK0tUxS9Yl — Kaya 959 News (@KayaNews) March 24, 2023

Saccawu and supporting unions are expected to continue the strike until 2 April 2023 and have called on the public to boycott Makro.

Leroni said Makro had received many unsolicited messages of support from customers who agreed that Saccawu’s demands were unrealistic.

