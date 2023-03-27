South African consumers getting pounded

Consumer confidence is at levels last seen amid the Covid–19 pandemic and in the second quarter of 2022 when deadly floods devastated KwaZulu-Natal, and the economic effects of the Ukrainian war started to manifest.

This is according to the Bureau of Economic Research (BER), commenting on the results of its latest retail survey, conducted 8–27 February 2023.

“Consumers are pinched by high inflation — especially food prices, hurting the sale of non-durable goods — and an elevated interest rate, heavily impacting the sale of durable goods,” the BER stated.

Durable goods include household furniture, appliances, equipment, and hardware, paint and glass.

“In addition, retailers are trying to mitigate load-shedding by spending hard-earned revenue on backup power solutions,” said the BER.

“Anecdotal evidence suggests that many high-income consumers are also investing in backup power, reducing their disposable income.”

The BER said retail, wholesale, and motor trade trends signal information about the demand for goods.

If these sectors trend downward, it often indicates constraints on household spending or increased spending on other services like restaurants, transport, and real estate.

It could also indicate higher savings due to a perception of a riskier environment, as seen during the Covid–19 pandemic.

The BER’s trade survey for the first quarter of 2023 suggests a sector under pressure and facing weak consumer demand.

Retail respondents are now less confident than they have been, on average, since 2009.

Confidence dropped from 42% to 34% in the first quarter of 2023, which brings retail confidence six percentage points below the long-term average.

The retail business conditions index supports the downward trend in confidence — it fell from –23 to –41 index points.

Although it is common for the first quarter of a year to have weak sales compared to the festive season, retailers expect lower sales this quarter than last year’s first quarter.

In fact, according to Stats SA, retail sales in January were 0.8% lower than at the start of 2022.

The BER’s 2023Q1 survey results indicate a continuation of the contraction in durable- and non-durable goods sales volumes that started in the fourth quarter of 2022.

However, semi-durable goods seem to hold firm on the back of a recovery in clothing and footwear sales.

Non-durable goods retailers include general dealers, specialised food, beverages and tobacco retailers, and retailers in pharmaceutical and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries.

Semi-durable goods include textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods.

“On a positive note, the purchase and selling price indices for retail goods (on aggregate) confirm that although price levels remain high (as confirmed by February’s CPI data), price increases may be tapering,” the BER said.

“Food price inflation, however, remains sticky.”