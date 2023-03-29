Amazon adding warning labels to frequently returned items

Amazon is rolling out a warning label for products listed on its site that customers “frequently returned” to help prospective buyers avoid misleading or low-quality products, The Information reports.

The policy change will also help the ecommerce giant reduce the frequency of unnecessary returns. Amazon currently allows returns on new and unused items within 30 days after purchase.

“We’re currently showing return rate information on some product detail pages to help our customers make more informed purchase decisions,” Amazon spokesperson Betsy Harden told The Information.

Numerous counterfeit and low-quality items are listed on Amazon’s website, boosted by deceptive marketing and sometimes fake news.

The warning label could encourage merchants selling through Amazon’s platform to be more honest regarding their product listings.

The Information has already spotted the warning label on several products, including the Pro-Ject Automat A1 record player and two dresses.

The items have a relatively high rating which could encourage customers. However, specific customer reviews reveal that the products have been previously damaged or that there are false claims within the listing.

Now read: Google violated court order to save staff chat records