Best point-of-sale providers in South Africa

Gaap, Zapper, iKhokha, Yoco, and Adumo are among the best point-of-sale (PoS) and payment terminal systems providers available to South African businesses.

A point-of-sale system is a device or software that businesses use to process transactions in various industries.

PoS systems help businesses streamline their retail operations by automating transactions and tracking important sales data.

This makes them essential for large and small businesses in various sectors.

It should be noted that iKhokha and Yoco’s products are aimed primarily at smaller businesses.

Some of the best PoS providers available to South African businesses are listed and briefly described below.

Gaap

Gaap sells payment and PoS technologies aimed at hospitality businesses and has been in operation for over 35 years.

It says its products help businesses:

Improve sales;

Minimise losses; and,

Streamline operations.

Its products include PoS systems, self-service kiosks, payment terminals, ecommerce gateways and reward systems, as well as labour management platforms.

It allows businesses to rent, lease-to-own, or purchase PoS systems outright, including monthly software licenses, onsite or remote support, and unlimited software training.

Zapper

Zapper is a South African fintech company that has been in operation since 2014. It sells tap-based and scan-based payment systems and services.

The company serves merchants across the retail, hospitality, parking bills, donations, fuel and convenience, and ecommerce sectors.

Previously only offering scan-based payment systems, Zapper launched tap-on-phone payments in 2022.

The system allows customers to pay using their smartphone’s near-field communication (NFC) technology, regardless of whether they have installed the Zapper app.

Merchants still require the Zapper app, available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

It is compatible with several tap-to-pay platforms, including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Garmin Pay.

iKhokha

iKhokha is a Durban-based fintech company offering various payment solutions and tools for small businesses in South Africa.

Its products include various tap-enabled card machines, the iKhokha app, and ecommerce payment methods like the iKhokha Payment Gateway.

The iKhokha app lets small business owners use their NFC-enabled iOS or Android device to accept payments in person, removing the need for card machines altogether.

The fintech company sells Tap & Go card machines for various budgets, including the iK Flyer, iK Mover, and iK Shaker Solo.

It also offers various point-of-sale bundles with prices ranging from R9,999 to R10,999. The PoS systems are bundled with either the iKhokha app or one of its Tap & Go card machines.

Yoco

Yoco is an African payments platform that sells various payment terminals and PoS products for small businesses in Africa.

The fintech company’s products include an ecommerce payment gateway, various tap-enabled card machines, and the Yoco Link invoicing and payment platform.

Its card machines are priced from R599 to R2,499, and its mobile-based PoS platform sends business owners sales notifications, payment confirmations, and enables quick daily, weekly, and monthly reconciliations.

Those looking for a cost-effective payment and PoS platform can download the Yoco app from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, or Huawei AppGallery.

Adumo

Adumo offers a wide range of payment and financial solutions to benefit shop owners and customers.

These include buy-now-pay-later solutions, various card machines, and PoS integrations.

“Adumo integrated payments is a fast, secure, convenient and cost-effective way to accept multiple payment types,” it says.

The Adumo Connect product includes chip and pin, tap-to-pay, and magstripe-enabled card machines, with dual SIM slots and rechargeable batteries.

Dual sim cards give the business owner an alternative cellular connection during load-shedding when power outages wreak havoc with cellphone tower batteries.

The rechargeable batteries for Adumo’s card machines offer up to eight hours of use on a single charge.

