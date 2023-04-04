European firm now owns 50% of Gautrain’s operating company

Murray & Roberts has sold its entire 50% stake in the Bombela Concession Company to Intertoll International Holdings B.V. for R1.3 billion.

Bombela builds, maintains, and operates the Gautrain under a concession contract that expires in March 2026.

Murray & Roberts is an engineering and mining contractor headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Intertoll is an infrastructure service provider and toll operator based in Budapest, Hungary.

The companies announced the deal at the end of 2022, and Murray & Roberts advised shareholders on Tuesday that it has gone through.

Murray & Roberts is facing financial difficulties, and it said it would use the cash to repay liabilities, reducing the company’s debt to just under R1.4 billion.

Intertoll said the acquisition significantly grows its business outside of Europe, more than doubling group revenues, and adds diversity to the Intertoll Group investment portfolio away from roads.

“Intertoll will look to grow their business in the rail sector further worldwide over the next few years, assisted by the experienced management team and references from the Bombela project,” it said in a statement.

Murray & Roberts increased its stake in Bombela to 50% in 2017 when it acquired an additional 17% stake for R405 million.

When the concession company was initially incorporated, Murray & Roberts held a 25% share, increasing to 33% in 2011.

Following a protracted dispute with the Gautrain provincial government that led to a R1.3 billion settlement in 2016, French construction group Bouygues and Canadian train and aircraft builder Bombardier divested from Bombela.

They agreed to sell 8.5% each to Murray & Roberts. The balance of their shares went to empowerment vehicle Strategic Partners Group and J&J Group via subsidiary Sound Plans Trading, held by a shelf company called Calshelf.

After the dust settled, Strategic Partners Group held 38%, and J&J Group (via Calshelf via Sound Plans Trading) owned 12%.

Murray & Roberts’ R405-million investment in 2017 effectively valued the Bombela Concession Company at R2.4 billion.

At the time, the company said it expected its investment would provide strong returns in the short to medium term.

Using the disclosed sales price to Intertoll of R1.386 billion (including R125 million Murray & Roberts had to pay in dividends in March), Bombela’s current valuation is just under R2.8 billion — 16% higher than in 2017.

