What’s Next – Charles Mizzi and Kurt Farrugia unpack the Malta Startup Residence Programme

Charles Mizzi is the head of Malta Residency, and Kurt Farrugia is the Chief Executive Officer of Malta Enterprise.

Mizzi began his career in the banking sector, and in 2014, he was appointed Executive Director of Media and Marketing for the Maltese Presidency in the European Council.

He became the Chief Officer for Communications and Business Development at the Individual Investor Programme Agency in 2017, before being appointed as the CEO of Residency Malta Agency in 2019.

Mizzi holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Henley Business School.

Farrugia served as the Head of Government Communication and the spokesperson for the Maltese Prime Minister from 2013 to 2019 before becoming Malta Enterprise’s CEO.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Entrepreneurship from the University of Malta.

In this episode of What’s Next, Farrugia and Mizzi discuss the Malta Startup Residence Programme.

Mizzi outlines why the Malta Startup Residence Programme was created and how it functions on a technical level. Farrugia then explains which businesses are eligible for the programme.

Mizzi and Farrugia also unpack the benefits programme participants receive, and how Malta Enterprise and Malta Residency work together on the programme.

They conclude by explaining how interested entrepreneurs can apply for the programme.

You can watch the full interview with Charles Mizzi and Kurt Farrugia below.