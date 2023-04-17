Altron expects revenue jump — and a big earnings drop

Altron has informed shareholders that it expects to report substantial increases in revenue and earnings in its annual financial results for the year ended 28 February 2023.

It explained that in terms of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, it must release a trading statement once it is reasonably sure that its next financial results will differ by at least 20% from the corresponding prior period.

“Notwithstanding the increasingly tough trading conditions, the Group’s continuing operations have pleasingly delivered robust double-digit revenue growth year-on-year, evidencing Altron’s resilient high annuity base,” the company said.

Altron said the variance between the increase in normalised revenue growth and the lower EBITDA growth, is largely due to margin pressures in two of Altron’s largest revenue-contributing businesses — Netstar and Altron Systems Integration (ASI).

“Both businesses are implementing their accelerated performance improvement strategies, which are gaining positive momentum in FY24,” it said.

“The Group continues to remain strongly cash generative and is sufficiently capitalised, providing a solid platform to execute the immediate strategic initiatives.”

Altron’s results for the period were positively impacted by several factors, including:

Positive momentum from Altron Karabina’s profit improvement strategy, driving an improvement in operating leverage.

Improved hardware sales in Altron FinTech, Altron Managed Solutions (AMS), and Altron Arrow on the back of intensifying product demand.

Altron Security delivered a strong performance, underpinned by increased demand and the acquisition of LawTrust.

Disciplined cost management and process efficiencies produced solid performance within AMS.

However, margin pressures experienced by ASI and Netstar, which are currently the subject of accelerated performance improvement strategies; together with the following once-off non-cash adjustments, had a negative impact on Group earnings:

An ongoing dispute between Altron Nexus and the City of Tshwane: “Following reports released in January 2023, that the Auditor General had identified material uncertainties in the City of Tshwane’s (CoT) 2022 financial statements relating to going concern, management in accordance with auditing, accounting and reporting principles, decided to follow a conservative approach and provide R134 million in respect of part of Altron Nexus’ exposure to CoT. This provision is raised for Altron’s accounting purposes and does not constitute any waiver, nor does it mean that Altron is abandoning its rights and claim. On a successful outcome of recovery greater than the carrying amount, the respective provision will be reversed in the relevant financial results. Despite the raising of this provision, significant progress has been made on the matter, with the Constitutional Court ruling the contract valid and binding on 19 May 2021, CoT embarking on a section 116(3) of the Municipal Finance Management Act process in October 2022, the parties signing an arbitration agreement on 5 April 2023, and the arbitration process having commenced on 12 April 2023 in parallel with the aforesaid section 116(3) process.”

The extension of the Gauteng Broadband Network contract, for phase 2 came to an end on 8 March 2023. Altron said the project's rollout experienced delays outside its control, resulting in fewer sites being deployed than initially scoped for in the original tender awarded. An assessment was performed over the inventory pertaining to this project, resulting in an impairment of R31 million in Nexus.

The company announced on 28 February 2023 that the sale of Altron Document Solutions to Bi-Africa was terminated. While all regulatory approvals were received, Bi-Africa and the original equipment manufacturer could not conclude a distribution agreement satisfactory to both parties, a condition precedent, resulting in the termination of the transaction. An assessment of Altron’s assets held for sale resulted in a provision on inventory held of R74 million and an impairment of R30 million on an outstanding receivable.

At a group level, Altron said it expects the actual numbers to be in the following ranges:

Altron Group Projected range

28 February 2023 Actual

28 February 2022 Percentage range Revenue R10.38 billion to R11.33 billion R9.52 billion 9% to 19% higher EBITDA R0.99 billion to R1.10 billion R1.1 billion (10%) lower to 0% Earnings per share (4) cents per share to 0 cents per share (28) cents 86% to 100% higher Headline earnings per share 25 cents per share to 32 cents per share 37 cents (32%) to (14%) lower

Normalizing for the once-off costs mentioned above paints a much more positive picture.

Altron expects its normalized revenue to be 14% to 24% higher, EBITDA 1% to 21% higher, and headline earnings 8% to 28% higher.

However, traders appeared unconvinced by the normalized numbers, with the company’s stock trading 3% lower than when markets opened — dropping from R9.17 to R8.90.

Altron said it would release its annual results at 07:05 on Monday, 15 May 2023, followed by a webcast at 09:30.

