MTN appoints chief financial services officer

MTN South Africa has announced the appointment of Bradwin Roper as its new Chief Financial Service Officer, effective 15 May 2023.

The company says Roper’s appointment will help it strengthen its financial and mobile services expertise.

Roper is the former CEO of FNB Connect and holds a BSc in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cape Town and an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

Before holding the CEO position at FNB Connect, Roper worked as a Business Process Engineer for Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey at Unilever.

MTN South Africa CEO Charles Molapisi says Roper’s expertise will help the company achieve its Ambition 2025 strategy, part of which focuses on enabling informal economies to access money through mobile devices.

“Bradwin’s appointment is the next step towards delivering on this ambition,” says Molapisi.

“Financial inclusion is still a serious issue in SA, and I believe that Bradwin’s wealth of experience will help us create enhanced value and entry points for more people to enjoy the benefits and convenience of mobile financial and digital services as we ramp up growth in this area.”

Commenting on his appointment, Roper agreed with Molapisi’s sentiment, adding that he believes strongly in the role of digital financial services in building a more equitable society.

“I look forward to playing a part in MTN’s efforts to build the digital solutions needed to truly unlock financial and economic value for all South Africans and businesses of all sizes,” says Roper.