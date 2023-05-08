Afristay makes booking accommodation a breeze

MyBroadband partnered with Afristay as an accommodation partner for its country-wide mobile network testing, and the experience was excellent.

The project involved testing a range of network metrics, including data speeds, voice call quality, and call success rates in all major cities and towns in South Africa.

The extensive scope of the project makes it the most comprehensive mobile network quality testing ever conducted in South Africa.

We split the testing into multiple road trips across South Africa, staying in most places for only one evening and then moving on to the next.

An important logistical consideration was booking accommodation, especially since we did not know many of the areas in which we stayed.

We also had specific requirements, like secure parking and Wi-Fi, and a hearty breakfast in the morning before a long trip was non-negotiable.

Afristay makes picking the right accommodation easy with its filtering and search functions. The website lets you mark everything you need and see all the options in an easy list or on a map.

Another great benefit is the reviews on the Afristay website which are shown publicly before booking.

These reviews provide prospective customers with an independent rating of the establishment and more information on what you can expect.

Afristay also has an excellent communication feature, where you can contact a host directly to ask more specific questions that may not be on the listing.

It is particularly helpful when you have specific requirements, like the ones we had during our network testing project.

It also works well for hosts to provide you with more information, such as gate codes or directions.

Bookings made on Afristay cover your complete stay, which gives you peace of mind that there will be no additional fees when you get to your destination.

Many of the listings on Afristay offer instant bookings, which comes in handy when you realise you need to complete your booking after you are already on the road to your destination.

I stayed in 21 different establishments over 26 nights, ranging from a beachfront guest house to a farmhouse in the middle of the Karoo.

During the whole trip, there were no problems whatsoever, and Afristay’s service levels and support were exceptional.

