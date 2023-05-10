Best places I stayed during my country-wide network testing road trip

I recently did a country-wide road trip as part of MyBroadband’s national mobile network quality testing project and stayed in many great places thanks to Afristay.

The project tested the network performance of Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom in all cities and larger towns across South Africa.

We partnered with Analytico, Afristay, and Keysight distributor Coral-i for the extensive, country-wide project.

Afristay provided accommodation in 21 different locations as part of the country-wide network testing project.

I could not have asked for a better accommodation partner. All the establishments I stayed at were great, and bookings were an absolute breeze.

A few places I visited stood out from the rest, all for entirely different reasons. These were my favourite stays over the month.

365 Sunsets

I stayed in the Pincushion suite at 365 Sunsets for four nights while testing in and around Cape Town.

365 Sunsets is located in Noordhoek in Cape Town and does its name justice with the brilliant sunset views every evening.

The suite is elevated and looks out onto Noordhoek beach and the edge of Chapmans Peak, with big glass doors so you can enjoy the views even when you are inside.

The unit is self-catering and offers everything you need, even for an extended stay.

The hosts are extremely friendly and will go out of their way to help you with anything you need, including a bottle of their special wine blend to enjoy during your stay.

365 Sunsets stood out to me as it felt like a home away from home after the first day, which few establishments can do.

Grootfontein Farm House

Grootfontein Farm House is an isolated house around 20 minutes outside Beaufort West in the middle of the Karoo.

I stayed in the Annex, the smaller of the two options, while you can also book out the larger house or entire property for more guests.

The house itself has everything you need, and the beauty lies in this simplicity. Peace and quiet on this level are difficult to find, and the lack of cell signal forces you to relax.

Wi-Fi is available for emergencies but is entirely unnecessary for entertainment, as the ideal evening here is simply having a braai and looking at the stars.

Gaikou Lodge

Gaikou Lodge offers very cosy luxury suites on the edge of Swellendam and makes for a great stay in this small town.

The units at Gaikou Lodge have an uninterrupted view of the Langeberg mountain range, giving it the feel of a countryside house, while it is only minutes away from fancy restaurants and sights in the town.

The open-plan units are very luxurious, making for the perfect getaway for a few days.