What’s Next – Marco Fonto of Stratum Benefits explains why gap cover is important in South Africa

In this episode of What’s Next, Stratum Benefits managing director Marco Fonto discusses the benefits of gap cover.

Fonto worked in the insurance industry in the late 1990s and early 2000s before founding Stratum Benefits after noticing an opportunity in the market.

Specialists were charging more than medical aid members were covered for, and the patients were struggling to pick up the difference.

Stratum Benefits was founded to solve this problem and has grown from strength to strength ever since.

Fonto believes in going the extra mile for every client and encourages his employees to tap into their individual strengths to leave a positive mark on the people around them.

The interview

In his What’s Next interview, Fonto explains what gap cover is and why someone should consider getting it if they already pay for medical aid.

He then provides examples of how gap cover from Stratum Benefits helped two clients who required significant medical procedures.

Fonto also discusses what makes gap cover from Stratum Benefits stand out from alternatives in the market, and why Stratum Benefits recently switched insurers to Guardrisk.

He concludes by talking about the key trends he sees in the health insurance industry – such as people buying cheaper medical aid plans than before.

The full interview with Marco Fonto is below.