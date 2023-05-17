Distributing PDF of André de Ruyter’s book a criminal offence

Sharing a PDF copy of André de Ruyter’s recently released book is considered a criminal offence and can land you in hot water.

This is according to ENSafrica intellectual property executive Waldo Steyn, who said that merely opening a copy sent to you amounts to a copyright infringement.

Referring to De Ruyter’s book, Truth to Power, My Three Years Inside Eskom, Steyn explained a concept known as indirect infringement, which can amount to a criminal offence if it results in losses for the distributor.

“It would be unlawful to actually copy that work or to make adaptations of it. But talking specifically about the distribution element, there is something referred to as indirect infringement,” he said in an interview with 702.

“Although, in most cases, it relates to people distributing infringing works for profit, it also covers the situation where that distribution would prejudice the owner of the copyright.”

“If that’s done with the knowledge of the distributor, that would not only amount to a situation where there could potentially be a civil claim against that person, but it could amount to a criminal offence,” Steyn added.

Steyn stated that people don’t realise that copying copyrighted content is theft and essentially the same as shoplifting an item from a store.

“People who often distribute works in this way would never walk into a shop and go and shoplift or steal an item, and the difficulty is that they don’t understand that is it exactly the same crime they are committing in a sense,” said Steyn.

“It is an entire ecosystem that is prejudiced by these distributors who sometimes think they’re almost altruistic in their sharing of that information.”

The ecosystem to which Steyn is referring comprises the copyright owner, the editors, the required legal consultation, and the printing, distribution, and retail aspects of selling the book.

Steyn explained that although De Ruyter’s book is an important part of South Africa’s public discourse, it cannot detract from the effort required to publish such a piece.

“The more we allow people to steal and infringe on this industry, the worse [the] publications we will get in the future because we are eroding the integrity of this system,” he said.

“If you receive a PDF like this and open it, you are effectively copying that work onto the device where you are reading it. So, that act itself becomes an act of copyright infringement.”

“If you were then starting to engage in distributing that to your family and friends and network, you then take the next step in that infringement process, and through that distribution, are effectively engaging in a criminal activity,” Steyn added.

De Ruyter released the tell-all book on Sunday, 14 May 2023, repeating allegations that politicians as high up as the Union Buildings help criminal syndicates loot Eskom.

The book followed an explosive interview on E-tv’s My Guest Tonight with Annika Larsen, where he made the same allegations.

After the interview, the former Eskom CEO left the state-owned power utility with immediate effect on 22 February 2023.

In his book, De Ruyter also details a years-long investigation kept from Eskom and police leadership.

The former Eskom CEO explains that a “highly placed politician” had allegedly effectively blocked Eskom and the South African Police Service from acting on intelligence uncovered in the investigation.