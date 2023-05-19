Huge court victory for Amazon’s new South Africa headquarters

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has refused to grant the Observatory Civic Association (OCA) permission to appeal a Western Cape High Court ruling dismissing an interdict against the River Club development in Cape Town.

The R4-billion development, being built in Observatory by Liesbeek Leisure Property Trust (LPPT), will have ecommerce and cloud services giant Amazon as its anchor tenant.

The developers and their supporters have struck back with several legal victories since they were first ordered to halt construction at the site by Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath in March 2022.

In September 2022, Western Cape Judge MJ Dolamo struck an application by the OCA for an interdict against ongoing construction at the site pending the outcome of the developer’s appeal off the roll, citing a lack of urgency.

Two months later, the SCA also dismissed Goliath’s original ruling following an appeal by LLPT.

It also granted a rescission application from the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council (GKKITC), a First Nations collective in support of the development, striking down Goliath’s entire decision and orders.

The latest ruling — handed down on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 — was welcomed by the City of Cape Town (CoCT).

“The CoCT welcomes the SCA’s decision to protect this vital development that will hold enormous heritage, environmental, economic, infrastructural and other benefits to Cape Town and its residents,” the metropolitan municipality said.

The metro said the benefits the development would bring include:

The rehabilitation of a portion of the Liesbeek River

The creation of a high-quality green open space

The establishment of heritage infrastructure in partnership with First Nations groups

The creation of 5,200 construction jobs and approximately 19,000 employment opportunities

The establishment of further public transport infrastructure

An R4.5-billion direct investment injection into the local economy; and

The delivery of new residential accommodation, including affordable housing

The city said although it respected the right of civil society to challenge invalid decisions, the OCA’s litigation was “groundless and an abuse of court”.

“Moreover, the misguided application undermined the public interest,” CoCT stated.

“The OCA threatened to destroy the only viable plan to rehabilitate polluted canals into natural rivers and to convert a private golf course and parking lot into a heritage-affirming development which includes affordable housing.”

The city was also scathing of the impact of the litigation on Cape Town’s global reputation as an investment destination, which it argued had cost the city jobs and opportunities for economic recovery and poverty alleviation.

“The outcome of this court case once again confirms the City’s commitment to following due process in considering development applications while trying our utmost to create an environment that is welcoming to investors as we need to grow our economy.

In addition, it lamented the fact that the litigation had cost Cape Town’s ratepayers millions of rand in legal costs.

However, the OCA has been ordered by the High Court and the SCA to pay the city’s legal costs.

“Costs orders dissuade vexatious litigation such as this, and the City is duty-bound to try to recover public funds,” the City of Cape Town stated.

“Therefore, the City does not intend to abandon the courts’ costs orders.”

The OCA will now have to decide whether it should apply to the Constitutional Court to appeal the SCA’s ruling.