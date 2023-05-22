The skills South African companies look for in software developers

Software developers are among the top three most in-demand professions in South Africa, with information technology, computer science, and computer programming qualifications being the most sought-after by employers.

This is according to CareerJunction’s Employment Insights report for May 2023, which also provides average salary ranges for software developers based on location.

CareerJunction’s report is s based on data collected from around 5,000 of the country’s most prominent recruiters.

The most sought-after qualifications for software developers in South Africa include information technology, computer science, computer programming, software development, and information systems.

Regarding specific skills and languages, CareerJunction says these are the most in-demand:

SQL

.Net

C#

HTML

JavaScript

CSS

Java

Asp.Net

PHP

MVC (likely Asp.Net)

Angular

The top universities and institutions churning out software development candidates include Unisa, Tshwane University of Technology, University of Pretoria, University of Johannesburg, University of Cape Town, and Microsoft.

The report also provides information on the most active employers in the job field, including the State Information Technology Agency, BCX, Standard Bank, and Absa.

Accenture, Zensar Technologies, and Telkom (of which BCX is a division) are also among the companies with the highest hiring activity in the software development field.

CareerJunction’s report highlights average software developer salaries for South Africa’s economic hubs, with those living in Gauteng taking home the largest paychecks on average.

Average software developer salaries in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape range from R36,819 to R49,392 and R33,547 to R66,264 monthly, respectively.

On the other hand, software developers living in Gauteng earn between R44,832 and R64,397 a month.

CareerJunction highlighted the reason for this in April 2023′ Employment Insights report.

“Gauteng is the province with the highest economic activity. In terms of labour demand, IT and Finance, as well as Business & Management professionals, are currently the most highly sought-after,” it said.

“As a result of high demand, Gauteng tends to offer the highest and most attractive salaries across various sectors in South Africa.”

Looking at hiring activity in South Africa as a whole, CareerJunction’s data showed significant increases in the Building & Construction, Sales, and Admin, Office & Support sectors over the past three months, with no significant decline for any sector.

However, while not significant, it highlights that the biggest declines in hiring activity on a month-to-month basis were seen in the Finance, Business & Management, and IT sectors.