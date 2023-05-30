The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance (OSTI) has released its statistics for 2022, showing which South African insurers have the best and worst complaints ratios.

In a joint annual report with the Ombudsman for Long-Term Insurance (OLTI), the OSTI’s data showed that Santam Structured Insurance had the worst complaints ratio among all South African insurers.

However, there seem to be calculation errors with seven of the 51 insurers listed in the report. When corrected, Lloyd’s has the worst complaints ratio in South Africa by a significant margin.

Filtering out insurance companies that handled fewer than 100,000 claims in 2022, Old Mutual Insure becomes the worst, while NMS Insurance Services has the best ratio.

NMS is the service provider MultiChoice uses to provide insurance on DStv decoders. Only two of its claims were referred to the ombudsman last year.

The OSTI uses a ratio of complaints received per thousand claims registered during the year. This prevents insurers who handle fewer claims — and consequently get fewer complaints — from looking like they perform better than companies with larger claim volumes.

Its figure relies on Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) statistics about the number of claims lodged in 2022.

The two ombudsmen said that, in general, the reported numbers for 2022 were lower than the year before.

They said this was unsurprising “given that the brunt of the Covid–19-related insurance claims was felt in 2021”.

However, the ratio for seven insurers was calculated per claim instead of for every thousand claims.

This resulted in them scoring better (lower) than they should have.

Asked about the discrepancy, the OSTI confirmed that for smaller insurers and insurers that received fewer than a thousand claims, they calculate their ratio per claim rather than per 1,000 claims.

“If we multiply the calculation by 1,000, then the number per 1,000 claims for smaller insurers becomes very high, and the bigger insurers’ figures look incorrect,” the OSTI stated.

“This calculation also takes into account the number of complaints received for the reporting period to identify the smaller insurers.”

The OSTI said it confirmed the claims and complaints statistics with each insurer before publication.

“It is a moderate and consistent method that the office has used for a number of years so that the figures reflect a fairer and reasonable comparison of all insurers,” it stated.

It is curious that the OSTI would exempt some smaller insurers from a metric designed specifically to avoid giving insurers that handle fewer claims an unfair advantage.

It should also be noted that most of the companies that benefited from the exception received well over 1,000 claims in 2022, including Clientèle, Constantia, Yard, Workerslife, and Chubb.

Clientèle and Constantia in particular received many more claims and in some cases even had more complaints referred to the OSTI than some other smaller insurers that did not benefit from the exception.

The table below ranks South Africa’s short-term insurers based on their complaints ratio without making exceptions for insurers with fewer than 1,000 claims.