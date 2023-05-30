DStv has the best insurance in South Africa — and Old Mutual the worst

30 May 2023

The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance (OSTI) has released its statistics for 2022, showing which South African insurers have the best and worst complaints ratios.

In a joint annual report with the Ombudsman for Long-Term Insurance (OLTI), the OSTI’s data showed that Santam Structured Insurance had the worst complaints ratio among all South African insurers.

However, there seem to be calculation errors with seven of the 51 insurers listed in the report. When corrected, Lloyd’s has the worst complaints ratio in South Africa by a significant margin.

Filtering out insurance companies that handled fewer than 100,000 claims in 2022, Old Mutual Insure becomes the worst, while NMS Insurance Services has the best ratio.

NMS is the service provider MultiChoice uses to provide insurance on DStv decoders. Only two of its claims were referred to the ombudsman last year.

The OSTI uses a ratio of complaints received per thousand claims registered during the year. This prevents insurers who handle fewer claims — and consequently get fewer complaints — from looking like they perform better than companies with larger claim volumes.

Its figure relies on Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) statistics about the number of claims lodged in 2022.

The two ombudsmen said that, in general, the reported numbers for 2022 were lower than the year before.

They said this was unsurprising “given that the brunt of the Covid–19-related insurance claims was felt in 2021”.

However, the ratio for seven insurers was calculated per claim instead of for every thousand claims.

This resulted in them scoring better (lower) than they should have.

Asked about the discrepancy, the OSTI confirmed that for smaller insurers and insurers that received fewer than a thousand claims,  they calculate their ratio per claim rather than per 1,000 claims.

“If we multiply the calculation by 1,000, then the number per 1,000 claims for smaller insurers becomes very high, and the bigger insurers’ figures look incorrect,” the OSTI stated.

“This calculation also takes into account the number of complaints received for the reporting period to identify the smaller insurers.”

The OSTI said it confirmed the claims and complaints statistics with each insurer before publication.

“It is a moderate and consistent method that the office has used for a number of years so that the figures reflect a fairer and reasonable comparison of all insurers,” it stated.

It is curious that the OSTI would exempt some smaller insurers from a metric designed specifically to avoid giving insurers that handle fewer claims an unfair advantage.

It should also be noted that most of the companies that benefited from the exception received well over 1,000 claims in 2022, including Clientèle, Constantia, Yard, Workerslife, and Chubb.

Clientèle and Constantia in particular received many more claims and in some cases even had more complaints referred to the OSTI than some other smaller insurers that did not benefit from the exception.

The table below ranks South Africa’s short-term insurers based on their complaints ratio without making exceptions for insurers with fewer than 1,000 claims.

Name of insurer Claims received by insurers (FSCA statistics) Complaints received by OSTI OPSTI complaints ratio (with small insurer exception) Complaints per 1,000 claims (no exceptions)
Guardrisk Microinsurance Limited 2,272 0 0.000/1,000 0.000
Land Bank Insurance SOC Limited 0 0 0.000/1,000
NMS Insurance Services (SA) Limited 179,596 2 0.011/1,000 0.011
Clientèle General Insurance Limited* 92,040 7 0.000/1,000* 0.076
Monarch Insurance Company Limited 10,892 3 0.275/1,000 0.275
Genric Insurance Company Limited 80,093 27 0.337/1,000 0.337
Centriq Insurance Company Limited 462,063 160 0.346/1,000 0.346
Bryte Insurance Company Limited 356,576 204 0.572/1,000 0.572
Renasa Insurance Company Limited 85,151 68 0.799/1,000 0.799
OUTsurance Insurance Company Limited 347,341 370 1.065/1,000 1.065
AIG South Africa Limited 9,362 10 1.068/1,000 1.068
Western National Insurance Limited 20,801 23 1.106/1,000 1.106
SAFIRE Insurance Company Limited 6,263 7 1.118/1,000 1.118
Auto & General Insurance Company Limited 261,648 305 1.166/1,000 1.166
Santam Limited 409,116 518 1.266/1,000 1.266
Infiniti Insurance Limited 30,430 41 1.347/1,000 1.347
Constantia Insurance Company Limited* 60,381 94 0.002/1,000* 1.557
Indequity Specialised Insurance Limited 3,167 5 1.579/1,000 1.579
Vodacom Insurance Company Limited 93,366 157 1.682/1,000 1.682
Guardrisk Insurance Company Limited 317,724 571 1.797/1,000 1.797
Firstrand Short-term Insurance 61,116 111 1.816/1,000 1.816
Dotsure Limited 136,738 291 2.128/1,000 2.128
Momentum Insure Company Limited 130,734 283 2.165/1,000 2.165
Discovery Insure 246,046 555 2.256/1,000 2.256
Bidvest Insurance Limited 16,482 41 2.488/1,000 2.488
Compass Insurance Company Limited 15,152 38 2.508/1,000 2.508
Yard Insurance Limited* 3,912 10 0.003/1,000* 2.556
Hollard Insurance Company Limited 169,079 482 2.851/1,000 2.851
King Price Insurance Company Limited 156,980 474 3.019/1,000 3.019
Abacus Insurance Limited 6,209 19 3.060/1,000 3.060
MiWay Insurance Limited 151,337 469 3.099/1,000 3.099
First for Women Insurance Company Limited 39,787 126 3.167/1,000 3.167
Hollard Specialist Insurance Limited 6,775 24 3.542/1,000 3.542
Workerslife Insurance Limited* 2,990 11 0.004/1,000* 3.679
Professional Provident Society Short-Term Insurance Company Limited 4,737 18 3.800/1,000 3.800
Budget Insurance Company Limited 64,609 257 3.978/1,000 3.978
Absa Insurance Company Limited 174,052 694 3.987/1,000 3.987
Lombard Insurance Group Limited 30,147 122 4.047/1,000 4.047
Legal Expenses South African Limited 20,896 87 4.163/1,000 4.163
Mutual and Federal Risk Financing 70,486 297 4.214/1,000 4.214
Dial Direct Insurance Company Limited 25,363 120 4.731/1,000 4.731
SA Home Loans Insurance Company Limited 26,622 129 4.846/1,000 4.846
Standard Insurance Limited 141,413 712 5.035/1,000 5.035
Nedgroup Insurance Company Limited 73,008 383 5.246/1,000 5.246
Chubb Insurance South Africa Limited* 1,715 9 0.005/1,000* 5.248
Old Mutual Insure Limited 201,085 1,179 5.863/1,000 5.863
Allianz Global Corporate & Speciality SA Limited* 818 7 0.009/1,000* 8.557
New National Assurance Company Limited 20,427 182 8.910/1,000 8.910
SASRIA (SOC) Limited* 583 7 0.012/1,000* 12.007
Santam Structured Insurance Limited 25,196 333 13.216/1,000 13.216
Lloyd’s South Africa (Pty) Limited* 3 2 0.667/1,000* 666.667
Total 4,852,779 10,044 2.070/1,000 2.070
Data source: Ombudsman for Long-Term Insurance (OLTI) and Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance (OSTI) annual report for 2022.
* Rows tagged with an asterisk indicate companies that benefited from the OSTI’s exception for insurers with fewer than 1,000 claims.

