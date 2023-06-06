Takealot slammed for potentially offensive product listing

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ruled against Takealot for listing an “inspirational bracelet” with a potentially offensive message presented front and centre.

The issue was brought before the ARB by Kevin Harris, who submitted that the words “best f***ing b****es” — as quoted on the bracelet — are derogatory against women.

The complainant further said that Takealot’s website isn’t age-restricted, meaning children could be subject to seeing the offensive ad while browsing.

Takealot declined the opportunity to respond to the complaint through the ARB. However, it had removed the listing during the regulator’s investigation.

“This is possibly in response to the complaint, and in circumstances where the Advertiser advises the ARB that it has withdrawn the advertisement and will not be using it again, the ARB can close the file without the need to make a decision,” the ARB added.

However, it noted that Takealot had not submitted any response, and therefore it cannot assume that the advertisement has been removed permanently.

Takealot isn’t a member of the ARB, and given its lack of response to the complaint, it presumably doesn’t submit voluntarily to the regulator’s jurisdiction.

The ARB said it considered and ruled on the advertisement for the guidance of its members.

It considered the complaint and advertisement in terms of Clause 1.1 of Section II of the Code of Advertising Practice. It is quoted below:

No advertising may offend against good taste or decency or be offensive to public or sectoral values or sensitivities, unless the advertising is reasonable and justifiable in an open and democratic society … Advertisments should contain nothing that is likely to cause widespread or sectoral offense.

“The actual sale of the bracelets in question is not the issue; rather, it is the use of the visual that shows a clearly legible expletive,” the ARB noted.

“Generally speaking, tolerance for swearing is a personal measure, with many people finding any instance of swearing to be unacceptable and offensive.”

It added that several words are considered unacceptable in advertising globally, including “f***ing”. Combined into the phrase “f***ing b****es”, exacerbates the issue.

“It is clear that a responsible advertiser would be aware that a good portion of the population would find the terms on the bracelet to be offensive,” the ARB stated.

“Given that Takealot is one of South Africa’s leading online shopping portals, there is a good chance that people from all walks of life, all backgrounds and all ages could search for an item and unintentionally be presented with this bangle.”

It, therefore, deemed the advertisement to be offensive and in breach of Clause 1.1 of Section II of the Code of Advertising Practice.

“Given that the listing of the bangle no longer seems to be available on Takealot, and that the advertisement is displayed nowhere other than on the site, there is at this stage no further action to be taken,” it added.

MyBroadband asked Takealot for comment on the ruling, but it hadn’t responded by publication. We will update the article if we receive a response.