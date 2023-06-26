Best computing wholesalers in South Africa

South Africa has several major wholesalers specialising in sourcing and selling computing hardware to retailers where shoppers can buy the latest tech.

Wholesalers’ core function is ensuring they bring in sufficient quantities of products to ensure there is a supply for retailers to sell to customers.

It’s a balancing act. For high-volume goods, the challenge is ensuring there is always enough stock to meet consumer demand, whereas with low-volume goods, it is ensuring you don’t have depreciating products clogging up your warehouse.

Much of their success depends on their ability to distribute goods quickly and efficiently when ordered.

By buying products in bulk, wholesalers can get a discount from the manufacturer.

When reselling in smaller quantities to retailers, they can add a markup on these products, ensuring they make a reasonable profit for their part in the supply chain.

Below are six of the biggest computing wholesalers in South Africa as of June 2023.

Esquire

Esquire Technologies started as a small distribution company in Pretoria in 1999.

In the 24 years since then, it has grown into a large wholesale operation with over 25,000 reseller partners across 500 online stores.

The wholesaler’s primary warehousing and logistics hub — Esquire Digital Lifestyle Park — is in Midrand and covers 8,000m2 of space. It also runs two regional branches out of Cape Town and Durban.

The company’s products and services are also sold to retailers in several other African countries — including Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Esquire offers a wide range of electronics, including PC components, cameras, TVs, projectors, mobile devices, gaming peripherals, and software.

Frontosa Information Technology

Not long after opening its first branch in 2004, Frontosa moved its operations to Cape Town.

Nine years later, it expanded with a new branch established in Durban.

Frontosa describes itself as “first line” distributor for many popular international IT brands.

“Our large portfolio of sought-after products is a key success factor contributing to our large active reseller base,” the company states on its website.

Frontosa offers a fully-equipped dealer portal to make it easier for customers to place orders, download price lists, and retrieve their latest statements.

Frontosa offers computing hardware from a plethora of well-known brands — including Adata, AMD, Asus, Corsair, D-Link, Intel, Gigabyte, Kingston, Logitech, Seagate and Western Digital.

Mustek

Mustek was founded in 1987 by late ICT industry heavyweight David Kan.

In its 36 years of operating, the company has established itself as one of South Africa’s biggest PC and associated ICT product assemblers and distributors.

Mustek is perhaps best known for its Mecer product line, which includes office PCs and power inverters that are increasingly popular in load-shedding backup kits.

The company has built strong relationships with a myriad of international vendors, allowing it to offer all manner of PC hardware — including internal components, tablets, displays, printers, and network devices.

In addition to computer equipment wholesaling, Mustek also offers software licencing, cloud services, and enterprise solutions.

Pinnacle

One of the largest JSE-listed technology companies in South Africa — Aliviva Holdings — initially began as an ICT hardware assembler and distributor called Pinnacle Africa in 1993.

After acquiring several businesses operating in other industries, Pinnacle Holdings was rebranded to Alviva in 2017, with Pinnacle being just one of its divisions.

Pinnacle has seven warehouses across Southern Africa, including Namibia, allowing it to distribute to nearly all of the SADC region.

Its headquarters is in Midrand, with branches in Durban, Cape Town, Bloemfontein, Nelspruit, Port Elizabeth, and Windhoek.

It employs 591 of the roughly 2,500 employees across the Aliviva Group.

Pinnacle’s list of distributed brands is so extensive, it divides them up alphabetically on its website.

Rectron

Rectron began as a four-man operation in 1995 and has grown its workforce to 300 people. Mustek has wholly owned the company for several years.

It operates branches in five major South African cities — Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Bloemfontein, and Port Elizabeth.

Rectron also sells its products and services to customers in Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Zambia.

These offerings include:

Business Infrastructure

Imaging Solutions

Cloud Solutions

Components & Accessories

Consumer Electronics

Edge Computing

Point of Sales

Power Solutions

Surveillance

Syntech

Syntech has been doing business in South Africa since 2002.

It supplies products and services to multiple industries and operates in several vertical markets in the country.

Syntech focuses specifically on providing value-added services and support to mass retail, niche retail, online retail, managed service providers, security and surveillance companies, and Apple resellers.

In addition to its offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town, it also has feet on the ground in Shenzen, China, a city well known for its numerous electronics factories.

Among Syntech’s most recognisable brands are:

AMD

AOC

Crucial

Intel

Keychron

Microsoft

MSI

Norton

Patriot

Poco

Redragon

Romoss

Western Digital

Xiaomi

Tarsus

Tarsus Distribution is South Africa’s oldest computer wholesaler.

Founded in 1985 as MB Technologies, it was bought by its primary rival, Alviva, for R185 million in November 2020. It received conditional approval for the deal from the Competition Tribunal in April 2021.

Tarsus’s main office is in Johannesburg, while it also has branches in Cape Town, Durban, Gaborone, and Windhoek.

Its products and services are focused on business needs in particular and cover cybersecurity, hyper-convergence, networking, printing, servers, storage, and supply chain products.

Like its sister company Pinnacle, it also has an extensive list of well-known international brands among its partners.