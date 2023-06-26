What’s Next — Takealot’s Frederik Zietsman on load-shedding, helping SMEs, and digital economic growth

In this episode of What’s Next, Takealot.com CEO Frederik Zietsman discusses how online purchasing trends have been impacted by load-shedding.

Zietsman attended Paarl Boy’s High and studied at Stellenbosch University, where he became a qualified Chartered Management Accountant.

Before joining Takealot in 2015, Zietsman spent over five years working for Distell, focusing on revenue growth management and commercial business analytics.

He arrived at Takealot to take on the Head of Retail and Marketplace role before being appointed Takealot.com’s CEO in 2021.

The interview

In this What’s Next interview, Zietsman speaks to Aki Anastasiou about the massive impact that load-shedding has had on South Africans and how this has affected their spending habits.

He explains that Takealot.com serves two markets — customers who shop on its website and SMEs who use its marketplace to generate sales.

Zietsman then unpacks how Takealot.com is helping both groups manage the load-shedding crisis.

This includes highlighting the Takealot Marketplace Business Accelerator Programme, which is key to its efforts to help its SME partners.

Zietsman also explains how Takealot.com is facilitating better spending habits among South Africans, such as through bulk buying and its popular same-day and next-day delivery services.

The full interview with Frederik Zietsman can be watched below.