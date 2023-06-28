Good news for IT jobs in South Africa

Hiring activity in the Information Technology (IT) sector has increased by 6% over the past three months, CareerJunction’s Employment Insights report for June 2023 has revealed.

The most in-demand skills in the IT sector include systems and network administration and database design, development, and administration.

CareerJunction’s report is based on data collected from around 5,000 of the country’s most prominent recruiters. It provides an overview of the supply and demand trends in South Africa’s online job market.

While the IT sector saw increased hiring activity over the past three months, the growth was relatively weak compared to other employment sectors.

“The sales as well as the admin, office & support, and business & management sectors have seen the most growth in hiring activity,” said CareerJunction.

For reference, hiring activity in the abovementioned sectors increased as follows:

Sales — 16%

— 16% Admin, Office & Support — 15%

— 15% Business & Management — 6%

— 6% Information Technology — 6%

CareerJunction notes that there was a slight decrease in hiring activity when comparing March, April, and May 2022 to the same months in 2023.

“This sector saw growth in hiring activity from March, April, [and] May 2021 to the same period in 2022 in KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and Gauteng,” it said.

“However, there has been a minor decrease (-2%) in hiring activity across all three provinces from March, April, [and] May 2022 to March, April, [and] May 2023.”

According to the report, Gauteng contributes the most to recruitment in South Africa, with the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal taking second and third place.

Gauteng’s higher hiring activity contribution isn’t unexpected as it is the country’s economic hub, and the higher demand often results in higher salaries compared to other provinces.

In March 2023, it was responsible for 54% of all hiring activity in the country, followed by the Western Cape at 21% and KwaZulu-Natal at 10%.

“As a result of high demand, Gauteng tends to offer the highest and most attractive salaries across various sectors in South Africa,” CareerJunction said in April.