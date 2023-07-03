MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela’s R47-million payday

MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela received a total pay package of $2.62 million — approximately R46.6 million using foreign exchange rates from 31 March 2023, the company’s financial year-end.

Mawela resides in Dubai, so the company reports his remuneration in US dollars.

The CEO’s remuneration comprises a basic salary, a $82,000 (R1.5 million) pension, $209,000 (R3.7 million) million in benefits, and $1.65 million (R29.4 million) in incentives.

His basic salary amounted to $682,000 (R12.1 million) as of 31 March 2023, bringing the total to $2.62 million.

Mawela’s benefits include medical, family, travel, long-service, and disability benefits. The CEO’s benefits remuneration totalled $255,000 (then R3.7 million) during the previous financial year.

MultiChoice attributed the drop in benefits remuneration to decreased travel during the 2022/23 financial year.

Short-term incentives reflect a bonus based on the executive’s performance during the relevant financial year.

Long-term incentives included shares awarded for performance and were converted to US dollars using March 2023’s — MultiChoice’s year-end — exchange rate.

The CEO achieved “outstanding” performance regarding cost saving, content, and cash extraction targets.

Mawela exceeded the company’s cost savings target, helping the rest of Africa to reach breakeven and partially offsetting South African margins pressure.

He reached increased local content targets while securing and renewing critical content deals on suitable terms. The CEO also exceeded his targets relating to cash extraction from Nigeria.

Mawela achieved his technology modernisation, group project, and regulatory goals.

He was able to modernise the MultiChoice Group’s operational IT systems and platforms within the agreed timelines and budget while helping the group expand into a platform business.

He also successfully executed key projects, including mergers and acquisitions, and new business lines.

However, Mawela failed to meet his targets regarding customer satisfaction and new business development.

While he did meet customer satisfaction targets for DStv, Mawela fell short regarding GOtv.

MultiChoice’s chief financial officer, Tim Jacobs, received R25.5 million during the 2022/23 financial year.

Jacobs’ total remuneration includes a basic salary split between rands and euros, as he spends a significant amount of time offshore.

The company reports the total basic salary, including the euro amount, which was converted to rands using the average exchange rate for the financial year.

Jacobs’ basic salary amounted to R7.83 million, while he also received R784,000 in benefits, a R524,000 pension, and short- and long-term incentives of almost R16.5 million.

MultiChoice swings from profit to loss

The MultiChoice Group’s annual financial results for the year ended 31 March 2023 revealed that it had posted a R2.9 billion after-tax loss for the financial year.

This was a huge swing from the R2.8 billion profit it reported the year before.

While the weak rand heavily impacted the company, it also blamed load-shedding and other macroeconomic factors for its weakened performance.

“The South African consumer-facing business environment faced severe challenges during FY23,” it said.

“At a time when consumers were already battling with interest rate hikes, elevated inflation and high levels of unemployment, load-shedding moved from being intermittent to becoming a permanent fixture in customers’ lives.”

Regarding load-shedding, MultiChoice said there was a noticeable increase in customers ditching its products when load-shedding reached stage 4 and above, even when consumers had disposable income.

Despite the significant challenges MultiChoice faced, its executive directors still received an overall increase in their pay.

MultiChoice Group CEO and CFO Calvo Mawela and Tim Jacobs’ remunerations for the 2022/23 financial year are summarised in the table below.

For figures converted from US dollars, we used the closing exchange rate on 31 March 2023 that MultiChoice used for its calculations — R17.79:$1.

MultiChoice executive remuneration Calvo Mawela (CEO) Tim Jacobs (CFO) Basic salary R12.1 million (US$682,000) R7,827,000 Benefits R3.7 million (US$209,000) R784,000 Pension R1.5 million (US$82,000) R524,000 Short-term incentives R6.7 million (US$378,000) R5,335,000 Long-term incentives R22.6 million (US$1.27 million) R11,000,000 Total R46.6 million ($2.62 million) R25,470,000

