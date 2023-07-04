Why DStv owner MultiChoice’s share price is getting hammered

MultiChoice’s share price plunged on Tuesday after JP Morgan Chase & Co downgraded its rating of the pay-TV and technology company.

Reuters reports the brokerage firm adjusted the DStv and Showmax parent company’s rating downwards from “neutral” to “underweight”.

An “underweight” rating means JP Morgan expects the company to underperform based on the average total return of stocks in its coverage universe over the next six to 12 months.

In simpler terms, it is a recommendation that investors sell their stock in the company.

The offloading of MultiChoice stock could be observed in the company’s share price performance on Tuesday.

Its share price dropped from R94.76 at the start of trade to R82.49 by 16:25, a reduction of nearly 13%.

The graph below shows how MultiChoice’s share price on the JSE changed on Tuesday, 4 July 2023.

Gryphon Asset Management’s Casparus Treurnicht told Reuters that JP Morgan believes MultiChoice plans to “throw considerably more money at Showmax than what the market expects.”

MultiChoice has invested billions in Showmax to help it compete against global players like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, in particular, are pouring money into producing local original content, which has been one of Showmax’s key strategies.

News also emerged this week that Amazon poached one of MultiChoice’s top executives to head its operations in South Africa.

Variety reported late on Sunday that Gideon Khobane had been appointed as director of Prime Video Africa.

Khobane has over 18 years of experience in broadcasting and most recently served as MultiChoice group executive for general entertainment.

He previously held the positions of SuperSport International CEO and M-Net channel director.

“Khobane’s new role signals Prime Video’s continued, long-term investment in sub-Saharan Africa,” Variety quoted Amazon Prime Video as saying.

MultiChoice’s costly Comcast deal

As part of its efforts to ramp up its video streaming play, MultiChoice has entered into a partnership with Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky to form a new Showmax Group.

As part of this deal, the Showmax app will be migrated to the technology underlying Comcast’s Peacock streaming service, which has attracted over 20 million subscribers in the US.

During its latest annual financial results presentation, MultiChoice did not shy away from telling shareholders it was betting big on Showmax.

Its investment into the company was one of the contributing factors in the R2.9 billion loss it reported for the financial year ended March 2023 and why it was unable to pay a dividend to shareholders.