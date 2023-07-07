Telkom rejects acquisition proposal from former CEO Sipho Maseko

Telkom says it has terminated discussions with a consortium led by its former Group CEO Sipho Maseko for a bid to buy a slice of the partially state-owned telecommunications company.

The consortium comprises Maseko’s Afrifund Investments, Madagascan operator Axian Telecom, the Government Employees Pension Fund, and the Public Investment Corporation — Africa’s largest asset manager.

Bloomberg reported in May that the consortium was looking to acquire a 35% stake in the company.

A subsequent report in Business Times stated that the consortium had previously approached Telkom with an offer for a controlling stake at R46 per share, which was rejected for being too low. Telkom has now clarified that the proposal sought a controller stake in the company.

Since the consortium’s initial proposal, Telkom’s share price plummeted from around R38 per share to under R30. At the time of publication, Telkom’s stock was trading at R28.50 per share.

According to the Business Times report, the consortium’s new bid was not materially different from the one that was rejected in March 2023.

Following the reports of the consortium’s resubmitted offer, Telkom’s current CEO, Serame Taukobong, said the board had reached out for “more points of clarity around the fundamentals of the deal”.

Telkom has now officially shot the deal down.

“The Telkom board of directors, having considered the indicative proposal, has decided not to continue discussions with the consortium, as the board is of the view that the indicative proposal is not in the best interest of shareholders and that the current Telkom strategy will yield better value,” it said in a notice on the JSE news service.

Telkom withdrew a cautionary announcement that it issued in June warning shareholders to exercise care when trading its shares.