Best-paid tech CEOs in South Africa — including one who got R216 million

The best-paid tech CEO in South Africa is Datatec’s Jens Peter Montanana, whose complete pay package totalled R215.7 million for the 2022/23 financial year.

Around 75% of his total remuneration was long-term incentives.

His pay was just over double that of the runner-up — Naspers and Prosus’ Bob van Dijk — who received R107.2 million over the same period.

Below Montanana and Van Dijk sit the best-paid telecoms CEOs in South Africa — MTN’s Ralph Mupita and Vodacom’s Shameel Joosub.

Mupita took home R77.5 million during the financial year, while Joosub received R35.4 million.

Blue Label Telecoms has joint CEOs Mark and Brett Levy, who took home R24.3 million each.

This makes Blue Label’s chief executive office the second-best paid in the country, with the joint CEO’s combined pay packages being R13.3 million more than the Vodacom CEO’s.

Alviva Holdings was delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in early 2023, with the company’s CEO, Pierre Spies, taking home R26.1 million during the 2021/22 financial year.

There were 11 JSE-listed tech and telecom companies whose CEOs earned more than R10 million.

However, three of the listed figures are from the previous financial year. These include EOH’s Stephen van Coller, who got R14.2 million and Mustek’s Hein Engelbrecht, who took home R11.9 million during the 2021/22 financial year.

AYO Tech Solutions’ Isaiah Bundo received R13.9 million during the 2022/23 financial year, and Telkom’s Serame Taukobong took home R11.1 million over the same period.

Cognition Holdings’ Rob Fedder only received R450,000 during the previous financial year. However, he was appointed in December 2021 and didn’t receive a full year’s pay package.

Regarding state-owned tech companies, Eskom, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), Sentech, the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), and Broadband Infraco have yet to release their 2022/23 results.

During the 2021/22 financial year, then-Eskom CEO André de Ruyter was the highest earner among state-owned company CEOs, with a total pay package of R7.1 million.

Over the same period, SABC’s Madoda Mxakwe got R5.8 million, Sentech’s Mlamli Booi received R4.6 million, SITA’s Luvuyo Keyisa got R3.9 million, and Broadband Infraco CEO Andrew Matseke took home R2.9 million.

The best-paid JSE-listed tech CEOs are summarised in the table below.