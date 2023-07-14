LG wants to offer subscriptions for TVs and applicances

LG wants to offer subscriptions for its TV and appliances as part of its ambition to create a business model centred on customer engagement.

The South Korean tech giant believes the plans will help it to grow company revenue from $51 billion (R917 billion) to $78 billion (R1.4 trillion) over the next six and a half years.

“LG will innovate with a platform-based service business model that continuously generates profits, such as content and services, subscriptions and solutions, to the hardware-oriented businesses, which generate sales and profits at the time of purchase,” the company said.

“This is part of the company’s attempt to create a business model centred on customer engagement, combining services with hundreds of millions of LG devices used by customers around the world.”

An example of its plans includes expanding content, services, and product ads on its 200-million-strong fleet of smart TVs, including its high-end OLED and QNED models.

Its entrance into subscription media forms part of LG CEO William Cho’s goal to transform LG into a “smart life solutions company”, which he hopes to achieve by 2030.

The plan comes at a challenging time, with the term “subscription fatigue” emerging to describe the frustration of customers who see growing numbers of subscriptions on their bank statements.

A study conducted in 2019 revealed that around 80% of internet users in the US and UK were paying at least one monthly streaming, gaming, or shopping subscription.

Later studies showed this increased during the lockdowns of the Covid-19 pandemic, but consumers grew increasingly irritated with the volume of services seeking a subscription.

However, LG is undeterred and will implement its plans to continue growing its annual revenue.

