Superbalist beats Bash on delivery thanks to Takealot ties

MyBroadband tested ordering from Bash and Superbalist to compare the experience and delivery times, and Superbalist beat Bash hands down.

Superbalist is an online store owned by Takealot that specialises in clothing and carries many home and lifestyle items.

Bash is a relative newcomer and part of The Foschini Group, which allows it to carry many clothing and home items you would expect from these physical stores.

While neither store is known for tech products, both have a decent variety, especially when it comes to home and lifestyle-related products.

We ordered a Bluetooth speaker from each store to compare the experience and were pleasantly surprised by Superbalist.

Through Superbalist, we ordered a JBL Go Essential, and the experience felt very familiar due to its ties with Takealot.

Collection and delivery options are very similar to its parent company, and all the logistics are handled by Takealot, which gives Superbalist a significant advantage.

We got free delivery with the promise that we would have our parcel in two business days, but we could also pay R60 to deliver it on the next business day.

Bash didn’t have the same speaker in stock, so we opted for a similar Burtone Mini speaker.

We were also given options of nearby stores with this speaker in stock, which would be helpful if we needed it in a rush.

Shipping was also free as the product was priced over R500.

The checkout process was also easy, and we made payment through Ozow, which was easy to do.

Both orders were placed on a Thursday afternoon, and the Superbalist order surprised us early the following day.

The Bash order took longer than Superbalist, and we only received it the following Wednesday afternoon.

This is still within the promised 3–5 business days, but this could be much faster if you compare it with many other online stores in 2023.

