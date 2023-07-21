Why you shouldn’t overlook life insurance

Only one in 10 South African consumers has life insurance, according to the FSCA’s 2022 Financial Sector Outlook Study.

This is understandable, particularly in the tough economic situation South Africa finds itself in.

Most South Africans are prioritising putting food on the table. If they can afford insurance over and above their standard costs, they will usually focus on the “basics” — like home and car insurance.

However, the reality is that life insurance is an important consideration for any South African with dependents.

MyBroadband contacted several insurance companies for their insights on life insurance, and Momentum Insurance provided feedback.

Barriers to getting life insurance

According to Momentum, financial constraints and the lack of awareness are two of the biggest barriers preventing more South Africans from getting life insurance.

“South Africans with low incomes prioritise immediate needs over long-term financial planning,” said Momentum.

The importance of life insurance is also often not fully understood — such as how it can help a family survive after the breadwinner’s passing.

This lack of awareness means many South Africans don’t understand how beneficial life insurance is.

Momentum added that even for people who recognise the importance of life insurance, it is seen as a grudge purchase because they think they may never need it.

Why you should consider it

Momentum then explained that life insurance should be considered by anyone who is a breadwinner.

This is because if the breadwinner falls ill, becomes disabled, or passes away, life insurance represents a safety net and ensures they will still have enough money to survive.

This peace of mind is extremely valuable to breadwinners who may otherwise worry if their family would be cared for if they were no longer around.

Momentum explained that life insurance can extend beyond a payout in the case of death. It can also include the following: