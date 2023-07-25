Ellies braces for another massive loss

Ellies has warned shareholders to expect a loss per share of 69% to 89% higher than the loss it reported in its annual results last year.

The company expects a loss of between 10.07 to 11.26 cents per share for the financial year ended 30 April 2023. Last year it reported a 5.96 cents per share loss.

JSE listing requirements stipulate that companies must publish a trading statement as soon as they are reasonably sure their financial results will differ by at least 20% from the previous corresponding period.

In its commentary about the trading update, Ellies said its performance cannot be viewed separately from MultiChoice, which posted a R2.9 billion loss in its latest results.

“As the largest distributor of satellite technology in the country, Ellies, together with MultiChoice, expected a bumper year in 2022,” it explained.

“The FIFA World Cup, held every four years, is the main generator of new DStv connections and the same was expected in October 2022.”

Unfortunately for MultiChoice and Ellies, the matches were broadcast on SABC and new satellite connections didn’t materialise.

“Ellies’ MultiChoice business has decreased by 70% from the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and, whilst the effort to replace the revenue with alternative contributions have shown positive results, it is insufficient to stem the ongoing losses,” the company said.

“Ellies has a significant fixed cost base with distribution counters for installers across the country.”

The company explained that it tried to diversify its revenue streams by getting into solar energy by acquiring Bundu Power and an unnamed “significant” solar distributor.

However, the latter bid fell through.

“In light of this, Ellies began to restructure the business to contain costs and the loss from operations of R67 million before interest and taxes include a R18 million partial restructure expense that could only be executed in January 2023 due to labour negotiations,” it said.

“While the full effect of this restructure could not be realised in the time to end April, there was already a 7% improvement in [operating expenditure].”

Ellies said its revenue declined 7%, resulting in a gross loss of R11.4 million.

It said its margin improved from 24% to 25% due to the improved product mix away from satellite.

“If we normalise operational performance for the once-off R20 million restructure cost, we were R22 million better off than last year.”

Ellies blamed legacy issues for being unable to capitalise on South Africa’s solar energy boom.

“In an economy where solar has shown financial gains for many, Ellies is unable to take full advantage of this due to our working capital limitations,” it stated.

“The legacy debt from the failed Megatron transaction together with working capital being funded by an overdraft facility with increased interest rates over the reporting period has resulted in a R21 million interest payment against R14.7 million in the previous year.”

Ellies has approached shareholders to help put up the money to fund its Bundu Power acquisition.

“The way forward starts with the Bundu transaction that is value accretive for the group whilst simultaneously interrogating our participation in some of the existing electronics operations,” it said.

“We will look to streamline our operations to a fit for purpose solar distribution model from a satellite distributor and are in discussions to partner with an online platform that provides financed solutions for both installers and end users.”

Ellies also said it is engaging potential acquisition targets in the water storage and smart home categories as the company looks to transform.

“While there are obstacles, the management and board are confident that a new profitable Ellies is achievable.”

