Altron Nexus and Altron Document Solutions for sale amid massive earnings drop

Altron says that subsidiaries Altron Nexus and Altron Document Solutions are being classified as held-for-sale and will be considered discontinued operations for the company.

“These two entities contributed 21% to the Group’s revenue at year-end, however both subsidiaries were loss-making and therefore did not contribute to the group’s profit.”

Altron has warned shareholders to expect a 268% to 288% drop in group headline earnings per share.

The company expects headline earnings to plummet from 34 cents per share to a loss of between 57 and 64 cents per share.

Earnings per share will also drop by between 437% and 457%, from a 24 cents positive to a loss per share of 81 to 86 cents.

JSE listing requirements stipulate that companies must publish a trading statement as soon as they are reasonably sure their financial results will differ by at least 20% from the previous corresponding period.

Altron tried to take the sting out of the numbers by reiterating that management was undertaking a detailed business review of all operations, both continuing and discontinuing.

For continuing operations, headline earnings per share is expected to increase by between 5% and 24%.

Earnings per share from continuing operations could swing anywhere from a 11% decrease to an 8% increase — a range of 33–40 cents per share in the positive.

The company highlighted several problems at Altron Nexus:

Gauteng Broadband Network — the phase 2 extension of the contract ended in May 2023. This accounted for a material portion of Altron Nexus’ profits. Phase 3 was not awarded to Altron Nexus, resulting in a retrenchment process.

— the phase 2 extension of the contract ended in May 2023. This accounted for a material portion of Altron Nexus’ profits. Phase 3 was not awarded to Altron Nexus, resulting in a retrenchment process. City of Tshwane contract — financial problems in South Africa’s capital means Altron will only get paid for work done when the main contractor, Thobele Telecoms, gets paid. Altron Nexus is a minority shareholder in Thobela.

— financial problems in South Africa’s capital means Altron will only get paid for work done when the main contractor, Thobele Telecoms, gets paid. Altron Nexus is a minority shareholder in Thobela. Litigation with Aeonova 360 Management Services — Aeonova instituted arbitration proceedings against Altron Nexus several years ago, Aenova was a sub-contractor for the Gauteng Broadband Network contract. Altron says the proceedings are confidential. Altron has received legal advice that the prospects of Aeonova succeeding in the arbitration were remote.

“The Altron board does not regard the restructured Altron Nexus business as core to its operations and strategy and will actively explore opportunities to sell the business,” Altron stated.

“Several third-party expressions of interest in Altron Nexus have been received in the past.”

Altron explained that the total provisions raised in Altron Nexus, totalling R336 million, together with restructuring costs of R11 million, will negatively impact the reporting period in discontinuing operations.

Regarding Altron Document Solutions, the company said it actively engaged with multiple potential bidders who have expressed interest in acquiring the division.

“Following the unsuccessful sale of Altron Document Solutions to Bi-Africa Investment, Altron Document Solutions appointed Warren Mande, the previous managing director of Altron Managed Solutions, to restructure the business with a focus on cost optimisation, cash generation and working capital management.”

Altron CEO Werner Kapp said they are actively focused on ensuring once-off adjustments do not recur.

“Since joining the Group [on 1 October 2022], I have worked with the management teams in scrutinising all operations to ensure they are strategically aligned and have performance optimisation plans in place,” Kapp stated.

“Unfortunately, this process, together with recent market developments, has resulted in further provisions in Altron Nexus and Altron Document Solutions, which are accounted for in discontinuing operations.”

Kapp said he is confident they are at a point where they have a stable base for the Altron Group to grow from.

“The group maintains a very healthy balance sheet, remains strongly cash generative and is committed to maintaining its dividend policy,” he said.

“Our continuing operations are delivering a strong year-to-date performance, and I am looking forward to presenting our delivery against our strategy at the half-year results in October.”

Now read: Ellies braces for another massive loss