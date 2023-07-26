EOH finance directors resigns

EOH has announced the resignation of group finance director Megan Pydigadu, effective 31 October 2023.

Pydigadu tendered her resignation to take up a position at an unnamed large South African company.

“Megan has committed to close out the 2023 year-end audit and will therefore remain at EOH until 31 October 2023,” EOH said.

EOH said its board accepted Pydigadu’s resignation and has started looking for an appropriate replacement.

“The board would like to thank Megan for her dedication and commitment over the past few years and the critical role that she has played in the restructuring of EOH and guiding it through an extremely challenging period in the company’s history,” the company said.

“My decision to leave the EOH has not been an easy one, we have all, as a team, walked some very hard yards restructuring EOH over the past few years, culminating in the recent successful capital raise,” Pydigadu stated.

“However, as the company transitions into a new growth phase, it is a good opportunity to bring fresh thinking and energy into the financial portfolio to see EOH through this next chapter.

“I look forward to my own new challenges, but I am fully committed to working alongside the team to facilitate a seamless transition in the finance function and group leadership.”

EOH CEO Stephen van Coller praised Pydigadu’s contributions to the company.

“As group Finance Director Megan has played a crucial role in rescuing EOH from the position it was in when she joined over four years ago,” he said.

“Her support, exemplary leadership and hard work during this journey have been invaluable. We thank Megan for her contribution and wish her well in her future endeavours.”

