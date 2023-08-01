What’s Next — Liberty Life Executive Lisa Gibbon on the importance of full disclosure in insurance

In this episode of What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, Lisa Gibbon — the Divisional Executive for Onboarding at Liberty Life — discusses full disclosure and its importance in underwriting.

Gibbon has a Bachelor of Commerce, MBL Management from the University of South Africa and boasts over 20 years of industry experience.

She has held several major positions at top insurance companies throughout her career. These roles include Assistant General Manager at Fedsure, Managing Director of Medscheme Life, Chief Underwriter at Liberty Life, and her current role at Liberty Life.

As the Divisional Executive for Onboarding, Gibbon focuses on providing all new policyholders with an excellent experience.

The interview

In her What’s Next interview, Gibbon explains what an insurance company underwriter does.

She then unpacks why full disclosure is essential to the underwriting process and details the legal consequences of withholding information.

Gibbon also explains that the consequences are not only legal in nature, and details how withholding information will hurt your ability to successfully claim on a policy.

She concludes the interview by outlining notable areas where she’s seen a lack of full disclosure and discusses how clients can avoid unintentional errors.

You can watch the full interview with Lisa Gibbon below.