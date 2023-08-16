E-commerce giants in South Africa

South Africa’s e-commerce giants include Takealot, Makro, Superbalist, and Bash. However, they face stiff competition from prominent international players like Amazon and Shein, which ship to the country.

Takealot is considered the dominant player in South Africa’s online retail market, and the Competition Commission recently ordered it to change its operations significantly.

The Commission released its Online Intermediation Platforms Market Inquiry report on Monday, 31 July 2023.

“In e-commerce, the clear market leader is Takealot which has a dominant share of even overall online sales in South Africa, including other e-commerce platforms and direct retailer or manufacturer sales channels,” it said.

“Takealot has an even stronger position in providing online marketplace services to sellers.”

The report imposed a range of remedial actions aimed at addressing what the Commission deemed were market distortions caused by Takealot’s dominance in South Africa:

Takealot must remove its “narrow price parity” clause from its contracts.

Takealot must segregate its retail division from its marketplace operations.

It must prevent its retail services from accessing seller data.

It must stop blocking sellers from offering competing products for specific brands.

Takealot must implement a 60-day dispute resolution process for marketplace seller complaints on returns and stock loss, which will be deemed resolved in the seller’s favour if not resolved within 60 days.

The Buy Box must be redesigned to present the cheapest (regardless of delivery time) and fastest options for the consumer.

Takealot fired back at the Competition Commission, saying it isn’t dominant and that it only has a tiny fraction of the market as it has to compete with far larger brick-and-mortar stores.

South Africa’s e-commerce giants could soon face further competition, with Amazon planning to launch a marketplace in the country.

MyBroadband first reported on Amazon’s South African marketplace plans in January 2022, when the company was searching for warehouse space in the country.

The international online retail giant’s plans were confirmed when leaked documents revealed its intentions to expand to five new countries in Africa, South America, and Europe.

Codenamed “Project Fela”, the plan included an anticipated launch date in February 2023. However, it delayed the launch due to the tech industry slump.

If Amazon’s South African marketplace eventually launches in South Africa, the company will reportedly offer its Fulfilment by Amazon service for third-party sellers and Amazon’s Prime membership programme.

Further confirmation of Amazon’s plans surfaced in late May 2023, when a document on Amazon’s Carrier Central webpage showed that the company plans on having at least one fulfilment centre in Johannesburg and another in Cape Town.

The company has also been hiring in South Africa for marketplace-related roles.

South Africa’s prominent e-commerce players are listed below.

Takealot

Naspers-owned Takealot officially launched in June 2011 and has since grown to a dominant player in South Africa’s e-commerce market.

Its platform makes a wide selection of products, in categories ranging from furniture to TVs and computers, to backup power solutions, and many more, available to South Africans living in far-reaching regions of the country.

It offers free delivery on orders over R500, and the company recently launched a new 1-hour on-demand delivery service trial in Cape Town’s northern suburbs.

Dubbed TakealotNow, the service is available through a section of the Mr D app, and customers can enjoy on-demand delivery up to 22:00. The company plans on expanding the service to new areas soon.

Makro

Massmart-owned Makro started offering online shopping in 2014, and the company has been working hard to grow and improve its e-commerce business in recent years.

This was evident in Massmart’s interim results for the 26 weeks ended 26 June 2022, which revealed a 50% increase in e-commerce sales compared to the same period last year.

To assist with its e-commerce growth, Massmart hired John Sylvester, the former Walmart North America VP for last-mile delivery, to lead its e-commerce team.

In May 2022, the company said it would be able to radically cut its delivery lead times for online orders thanks to integration with last-mile delivery platform WumDrop.

Superbalist

Takealot-owned Superbalist was founded in November 2010 as CityMob.

The online store officially relaunched as Superbalist.com in November 2013, focusing on fashion items and several other products.

It offers a range of delivery and collection options, including standard delivery, next-day, and same-day delivery.

Standard delivery costs R60 for orders under R500, while Superbalist will provide standard delivery for free for orders over R500.

Bash

The Foschini Group-owned Bash launched in February 2023 after beta testing since July 2022.

Bash was founded to spearhead TFG’s digital transformation and make it one of Africa’s biggest and most profitable e-commerce destinations.

The online fashion and lifestyle shopping platform offers free delivery for orders over R500, free collection at over 800 collection points across South Africa, and lists over 500 brands.

Bash supports payment using the TFGMoney, and offers lay-by, shop on account, and buy once-off options for its customers.