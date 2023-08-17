Cloud accounting services for South African businesses

Cloud accounting software offers a range of benefits over traditional account services, including cost savings, data security, automation of invoicing, and bank connectivity.

The cloud accounting software market is expected to grow significantly between 2023 and 2028.

According to Market Growth Reports’ Cloud Accounting Software Market Size report for 2023, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 10.56% over the next five years.

The market was valued at $4.1 billion (R78 billion) in 2022. This is expected to increase to $7.6 billion (R145 billion) by 2028.

There are several providers available to South African businesses of various sizes. However, not all providers are equal.

Some of the best cloud accounting software providers for South African businesses include Xero, Sage Pastel, SMEasy, Zoho Books, and Intuit Quickbooks.

Each is briefly described below.

Xero

Xero is a cloud accounting software solution for various business types and sizes.

The company offers three different subscriptions for which subscribers are charged monthly. These are as follows:

Starter — R396.75

— R396.75 Standard — R638.25

— R638.25 Premium — R868.25

It also offers a 30-day free trial for new users.

It should be noted that Xero’s Starter plan is limited, allowing subscribers to load a maximum of five bills and send 20 invoices per month.

It also offers optional add-on features, including project tracking, advanced analytics, and expense claims.

Its subscriber base comprises over 3.5 million businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers.

Sage Pastel

Sage’s cloud accounting software is aimed at small and medium businesses and offers flexible solutions based on its customers’ needs.

Customers can sign up for monthly or annual subscriptions, with prices ranging from R185 to R340 per month or R2,220 to R4,080 annually.

Its payroll solution is sold separately from its accounting products. It allows a maximum of five users per subscription.

Sage Pastel also offers a bundled subscription that includes accounting and payroll solutions.

The Accounting Standard and Payroll bundle is an annual subscription priced at R3,825.

Sage Pastel’s accounting and payroll features include:

Invoice generation and sending;

Inventory management;

Bank connectivity;

VAT submissions; and,

Budgeting and forecasting.

SMEasy

SMEasy allows unlimited users on a single subscription and requires only one licence per business.

The package costs R150 per month or R1,650 annually and includes payroll features and free support.

It offers payroll features, including capturing and storing staff information, monthly salary scheduling, IRP5 information, and payslips customised with your company’s logo.

It also builds cash flow templates for budgeting and forecasting.

SMEasy provides money management features, such as invoice and price list generation and bank statement imports.

It also provides supplier and customer information and value-added tax reports for e-filing.

SME South Africa describes SMEasy as one of the more affordable options in the business accounting software space.

Intuit Quickbooks

Intuit-owned Quickbook offers online accounting software aimed at small businesses, with prices starting at R265 monthly or R2,856.80 annually.

However, it currently offers a promotion where new customers pay half price for the first three months. It has more than 4.5 million subscribers worldwide.

It combines its cloud platform with mobile apps, allowing customers to access the system on a range of devices without losing any work.

Notable Quickbook features include:

Free support;

Secure cloud storage;

Access for accountants;

Reporting and dashboards; and

Unlimited invoices on any subscription.

It also provides bank connectivity, expense and VAT tracking, and inventory management features.

Zoho Books

Zoho Books is an online accounting platform aimed at various business sizes. Customers can sign up for monthly or annual plans, with the latter offering a discounted rate.

Its yearly plan prices range from no charge for its Free package to R24,900 a year for its top-tier Elite plan.

Each plan adds additional features to the previous subscription level and allows more users to access the platform.

For reference, its Free package only allows one user and one account to access the platform, while its Ultimate plan increases this limit to 15 users.

It doesn’t specify how many of these can be accountants.

Some of its features include: