Competition Commission approves Ellies acquisition of Bundu Power

The Competition Commission has unconditionally approved Ellies’ proposed acquisition of Bundu Power.

This is a major milestone for Ellies, which had a lot riding on the deal.

Ellies highlighted the deal’s importance in its annual results, released at the beginning of August.

It had reported an R85-million loss — a decline of 95% from R43.7 million the year before.

“This acquisition represents a pivotal step in the group’s strategy to expand its offering into alternative power, and is further expected to bolster the balance sheet and enhance earnings,” the company said.

“The board and management believe that with the acquisition of Bundu Power, the expected increase in working capital facilities and benefits from the restructuring, the group will be well positioned for the next year.”

The Competition Commission found that Ellies’ acquisition of Bundu Power is unlikely to result in substantial prevention or lessening of competition in any relevant markets.

“Ellies is an investment holding company involved in businesses that operate in the packaging, trading, and distribution of a diverse range of products and services, including satellite television products and related accessories, electrical, signal distribution, residential and commercial light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions, solar power equipment, generators, uninterrupted power supply, water solutions, fibre connectivity, sound, and audio-visual equipment distribution and installation,” it said.

“Ellies Electronics, the most significant business in the Ellies Group, operates out of 19 branches and trade counters throughout South Africa and also operates in certain neighbouring countries.”

It noted that Bundu Power operates as a single integrated business that is jointly controlled by three individuals.

The company sells, supplies, installs, and services gas, diesel and petrol generators, accessories and control panels, solar panels, solar pumps, solar inverters and solar batteries, and variable speed drives solar geyser conversions.

Bundu Power also rents out gas, diesel, and petrol generators for residential and commercial use.

“The Commission further found that the proposed transaction does not raise public interest concerns,” the Competition Commission stated.

