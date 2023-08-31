Business printing market recovering in South Africa

The business printing industry took a knock during the Covid-19 pandemic, with employees forced to work from home due to lockdowns and other restrictions.

However, the industry is recovering well, according to feedback from HP and Konica Minolta.

MyBroadband asked several business printing players in South Africa about the market and its recovery from the pandemic. HP and Konica Minolta were the only companies that answered our questions by publication.

While the industry has somewhat recovered with back-to-office policies, business printing players must be agile for continued success.

This is mainly due to the rise of digitalisation and remote or hybrid working scenarios, which lower the demand for business printing services.

However, it could present an opportunity in the home office market, with many employees still working from home, even if only part-time.

More detail from HP and Konica Minolta regarding the business printing industry is provided below.

HP back at pre-Covid sales levels

HP’s Amanda van der Linde and Jane Geypen told MyBroadband that HP has successfully recovered to pre-Covid sales levels.

This is an impressive feat as the company only anticipated reaching these levels nearer to 2025.

“2023 has seen a significant resurgence for HP in the realm of office printing, surpassing projections that anticipated such a rebound to transpire closer to 2025,” said Van der Linde and Geypen.

“HP is back to the levels of pre-covid sales.”

However, they acknowledge that the printing industry still faces several challenges, requiring a shift to new technologies to meet the requirements of hybrid workplaces.

“Sufficient supply remains challenging for all vendors and an area for improvement whilst accommodating and adapting to the new needs of technology in the hybrid workplace,” said Van der Linde and Geypen.

They said this will enable its customers and partners to be successful in an ever-changing, dynamic, and demanding working environment.

Van der Linde and Geypen added that back-to-office policies had resulted in a significant upswing in the market.

“Back-to-office policies, a crucial component of hybrid work, have resurrected demand for print solutions as employees spend more time at the office,” they said.

“Simultaneously, the SMB print market is seeing a shift in demand for home office solutions, having witnessed a strong demand increase during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Konica Minolta sees a shift to cloud-based printing

Mohammed Vachiat, general manager for sales at Konica Minolta South Africa, told MyBroadband that digitalisation has resulted in a modest decline in traditional printing.

However, this is counter-balanced by an increased need for cloud-based printing services.

“The office automation industry has seen a shift in printing trends in 2023,” said Vachiat.

“With the rise of digitalisation and remote work, there has been a slight decline in traditional printing, but an increase in demand for cloud-based solutions.”

He explained that Konica Minolta had observed some recovery following the conclusion of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, a shift to newer technologies and different working environments has still resulted in printing declines.

Vachiat said many companies already follow a hybrid, home-office model, with more businesses weighing the risk of re-opening their offices.

“We are likely to see a shift towards unified team structures — a mix between employees working remotely and from the office — so there is no better time to adopt change and convert our mindsets to the new norm which changes everything,” he stated.

“The office automation market has shown signs of recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic and work-from-home arrangements.”

“However, digitisation is leading to a gradual decline in page volume, since 2021 we observed a 3.8% decrease in paper,” added Vachiat.

Now read: Vodacom tower company gets name