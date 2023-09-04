What’s Next – Network Alliance CEO Raymond Wright on the value Microsoft provides to businesses

In this What’s Next interview, Aki Anastasiou meets with Raymond Wright, the founder and CEO of Network Alliance, to discuss the value of Microsoft Modern Workplace and the security benefits associated with using Microsoft 365 Defender.

Wright founded Network Alliance in 1995 and has grown the business to become a leading provider of professional and scalable IT solutions to organisations worldwide.

This is thanks to Wright’s vast industry experience, which he has used to further develop Network Alliance into a customer-centric company that deploys cutting-edge technology.

Under Wright’s leadership, Network Alliance has also become one of Microsoft South Africa’s top managed partners and a trusted managed services provider to South African businesses.

What’s Next with Raymond Wright

In this What’s Next interview, Wright explains how businesses can benefit from Microsoft’s Modern Workplace tools and the security features of Microsoft 365 Defender.

He unpacks the importance of multi-factor authentication as a vital security measure and talks about the relevance of user awareness training in building a resilient security culture.

He then speaks about the unique benefits Network Alliance provides to its clients through its partnership with Microsoft.

Finally, Wright discusses the latest trends in cyber security that modern businesses should be aware of.

The full What’s Next interview with Raymond Wright is embedded below.