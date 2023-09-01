Yuppiechef founders invest in online electrical and plumbing supply shop

Yuppiechef co-founders Andrew Smith and Shane Dryden have resurfaced with an investment in Livecopper, an online shopping platform specialising in electrical and plumbing supplies.

The pair bought their 20% stake for an undisclosed sum through their investment vehicle Moa Holdings.

Smith and Dryden resigned from Yuppiechef, the company they had run for sixteen years, less than a year after Mr Price acquired it.

After a seven-month break, they set up Moa Holdings to advise owner-led companies and host workshops that focus on startup and scaling topics.

Moa is also their vehicle for “exploring new ventures,” the pair said.

Smith and Dryden said their acquisition of a stake in Livecopper will help accelerate its growth and expand its product offerings.

It will also allow the company to leverage Smith and Dryden’s expertise in the e-commerce and retail sectors.

“We are excited to invest in Livecopper and to partner with its talented team,” said Smith.

“Livecopper is a well-established company with a strong reputation for quality and customer service. We believe that Livecopper has the potential to be a major player in the building fixtures industry, and we are committed to helping the company achieve its full potential.”

Livecopper MD Alf Allingham said they were confident Smith and Dryden are the right people to help the company drive its future plans.

“They have a proven track record of success in the e-commerce and retail sectors, and they share our commitment to customer service and quality,” said Allingham.

Livecopper was founded in 2012 by Alf Allingham and Andrew Davies.

It provides an e-commerce platform for industry professionals to source building fixtures, including lighting, plumbing, and sanware.

Livecopper also offers value-added services such as sourcing, plan reading, and lighting design.

“With Andrew and Shane’s experience in both e-commerce and traditional bricks and mortar retail outlets, we look forward to expanding our sales offering,” Davies said.

Pictured from left to right: Shane Dryden (Moa), Alf Allingham (Livecopper), Andrew Smith (Moa) and Andrew Davies (Livecopper)

