What’s Next — Kedibone Chuene explains how Liberty is solving the underinsurance trend among South African women

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Kedibone Chuene — Chief Specialist of Risk Product Marketing at Liberty — discusses how Liberty is assisting women to enjoy the full benefits of insurance.

Chuene boasts over 16 years of industry experience, having worked at organisations such as m-Cubed, Alexander Forbes, Guardrisk, and Nedbank.

During this time, she has played important roles in customer service, client relations, product marketing, and business development.

Chuene holds several post-graduate qualifications from UCT and UFS, and an MBA from GIBS.

The interview

In this What’s Next interview, Chuene explains the importance of differentiating between men and women when discussing insurance trends.

She then unpacks the types of claims she has found to be more prevalent among women, and notes that women tend to be underinsured compared to men.

Chuene also discusses what can be done to ensure women are not underinsured and how Liberty is helping women receive the full benefits of insurance.

Watch the full interview with Kedibone Chuene below.