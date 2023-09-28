Game launches discount store with up to 60% off — here are the best deals

Massmart-owned Game has opened an unbranded store — The Last Chance Store — to clear excess stock at discounted prices.

MyBroadband visited the store, which is located adjacent to Game in Fourways Mall, to scope out the best deals on tech and other products.

The Last Chance Store houses a rotating selection of excess stock with discounts of up to 60%.

Massmart told MyBroadband that The Last Chance Store is an experiment to gauge customers’ responses to its clearance deals.

“Massmart does, from time-to-time, run unbranded pop-up clearance outlets in different parts of the country,” it said.

“In the case of the ‘The Last Chance Store’, we saw the opportunity, given the current ‘deal-seeking’ behaviour of consumers, to experiment with formalising the clearance concept and gauging the response of customers.”

Massmart added that The Last Chance Store is proving to be a “real winner”.

The Last Chance Store is interesting because, unlike many other clearance or ‘factory’ outlets, it is located directly next to Game’s flagship store in Fourways Mall.

The entrance to the store is entirely free of Game branding, but several familiar-looking signs and banners are hung up around the shop.

These same banners appeared at eight of the thirteen Game stores that Massmart announced would shut down due to poor performance. The first eight stores it shut down were:

Game Bel-Air in Northriding, Gauteng

Game CBD in Cape Town, Western Cape

Game Gilwell in East London, Eastern Cape

Game Greenstone in Modderfontein, Gauteng

Game Hazyview in Mpumalanga

Game Mall of the South in Johannesburg South, Gauteng

Game Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal

Game Westwood Mall in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal

The Massmart-owned retailer offered deals of up to 40% off at these stores to clear its stock.

Two of the thirteen doomed stores never reopened after the July riots in 2021, leaving three that have yet to be shut down.

We also asked Massmart about the status of the ten Game stores it shut down in 2022 and its plans for the remaining three shops it had singled out for closure, but it didn’t answer these questions.

Best deals at The Last Chance Store

We visited The Last Chance Store to find some of the best deals for tech and other exciting products.

It must be said that some of the products’ packaging looks a little worse for wear, but most appear to be undamaged.

The Last Chance Store offers deals on various tech products, including TVs, sound bars, printers, laptops, and console games.

The store also sells clothing, furniture, gardening equipment, lighting, and pet products at discounted prices. We mainly focused on tech-related products.

Some of the best deals on tech and other exciting products are listed below. The products are listed in ascending order based on pricing.

Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 games — varying pricing

OpenView Connect dongle — R253.20

Ryobi 650W Jig Saw and 1,500W Circular Saw — R380.10 and R699.30

Ryobi 150W Mini Tool Kit — R419.30

Russell Hobbs 2-slice toaster — R450.00

Sunbeam Convection Oven — R493.00

Ryobi 650W Rotary Hammer — R699.30

Electrolux CompactGo Cyclonic vacuum — R714.00

Hoover 10-litre Wet and Dry vacuum — R799.00

LVL 40 Wired Xbox headset — R899.00

Russell Hobbs 8-in-1 food processor — R999.00

Hoover Super 16 vacuum — R1,039.00

Canon laser printer cartridges — R1,249.50

Canon Pixma G2420 printer — R1,749.00

Weber 57cm Compact Kettle Braai — R1,950.00

Hisense 92-litre bar fridge — R2,030.00

Telefunken 40-inch Full HD TV — R2,450.00

Kenwood Prospero+ Multipurpose mixer — R2,534.00

Hisense AX3100G soundbar — R2,599.35

Defy Four-Burner gas stove — R2,730.00

Defy single oven unit — R2,730.00

Samsung 40-inch Full HD TV — R3,000.00

Epson L5190 printer — R3,574.00

Acer Aspire 3 Intel Celeron 4GB RAM/500GB storage — R3,899.00

Samsung B550 Soundbar — R3,899.35

LG SN7Y 3.1-channel Soundbar — R4,549.00

Asus Intel Core-i3 laptop (memory and storage not specified) — R5,199.00

JVC 50-inch Full HD OLED TV — R5,849.00

Weber Spirit II Gas Braai — R7,000.00

Whirlpool Front-Loaded Tumble Dryer — R7,475.00

Lenovo Intel Core-i5 laptop (memory and storage not specified) — R8,500.00

Samsung 19kg Top-Loader washing machine — R9,099.00

Defy Double-Oven unit — R9,999.00

LG 70-inch UHD ThinQ TV — R11,899.00