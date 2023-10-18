EOH CEO stepping down

EOH Holdings CEO Stephen van Coller will step down in March 2024, the company announced alongside its annual results for the year ended 31 July 2023.

Van Coller was appointed CEO on 3 September 2018, and he is credited with cleaning up much of the corruption at the group during his tenure.

“Over the last five years, Stephen has successfully led the EOH Group through a complete restructure and turnaround with a focus on saving jobs, deleveraging the balance sheet and the implementation of world class governance systems,” said EOH.

During the 2022/23 financial year, he led a recapitalisation of EOH’s balance sheet through a rights offer.

“During the last financial year, EOH has been able to focus on growth and now operates as a normal company with the majority of its legacy issues having been resolved,” the group said.

Van Coller has agreed to extend his five-year contract by another six months to 31 March 2024, when he will retire from the board of directors.

He will remain available to the board after 31 March 2024 if required to help with a seamless leadership transition and the completion of any outstanding projects requiring his input.

“The Board expresses its gratitude to Stephen for his invaluable contribution to the sustainability of the company and wishes him well for his next chapter,” said EOH.

Other executive changes include the appointment of Marialet Greeff as interim chief financial officer from 1 November 2023.

Greeff, who holds a chartered accountant qualification, will replace Megan Pydigadu.

The company has also shifted Fatima Newman, former chief risk officer, to group executive of EasyHQ. She will remain on the board as an executive director.

EOH has started searching for a permanent replacement for Van Coller and Pydigadu.

“To ensure business continuity the Board has secured commitment and tenure for four-year periods with each of the heads of the group’s respective operational businesses, namely Marius de la Rey, Brian Harding and Fatima Newman,” EOH stated.

