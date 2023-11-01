OneDayOnly nailed over misleading discount

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ruled against OneDayOnly regarding a complaint over a claimed 33% discount on a Lego set.

Complainant Brendan Sutcliffe said he received an email alerting him to the Lego Advent Calendar deal, only to find that the price was similar to that of other retailers offering no discount.

OneDayOnly submitted a response to the complaint, noting that it isn’t an ARB member and that its response should not be interpreted to mean that it had submitted to the regulator’s jurisdiction.

It said its sales team conducts comparative pricing research based on its supplier’s recommended retail price and other retailers’ pricing.

The supplier gave OneDayOnly a recommended retail price of R700, and it spotted two Takealot advertisements for the Lego Advent Calendar priced at R799.

Therefore, it said its research suggested that its price of R469 provided a 33% discount.

“Product pricing across various retailers vary daily, which means that comparative pricing on the day of the offer may not be aligned to prevailing prices at the time, because other retailers may since have adjusted their prices,” it added.

OneDayOnly also noted that only two of its offers on the Lego Advent Calendars featured comparative pricing. It said the others did not and claimed no savings.

To weigh the merits of the complaint and OneDayOnly’s response, the ARB considered them in terms of Clause 4.2.1 of Section II (Misleading claims) and Clause 5 of Section II (Price comparisons).

It confirmed that OneDayOnly isn’t a member of the ARB and ruled on the complaint for the guidance of its members.

The two comparative offers highlighted by OneDayOnly included set number 41758: Lego Friends Advent Calendar and set number 60381: Lego City Advent Calendar, both priced at R479 at other retailers.

“The advertisement provided by the Complainant features a clear indication of the “Retail” price of these Lego sets as R700,” the ARB said.

“In addition, it features a highlighted box with the words “SAVE 33%” above the image of a child playing with this set.”

It said the claim of a 33% saving is unambiguous and unlimited and leads customers who buy through the Advertiser’s online store to believe they would save 33% as compared to other retailers.

While the ARB noted that OneDayOnly said its research process wasn’t exhausted, the regulator found six examples of each set at similar or lower prices than its claimed discounted price.

“The fact that the Directorate was able to find so many other examples with a mere Google search creates an impression that the Advertiser does very little to substantiate its claimed savings,” it said.

“If anything, the two different offers on www.takealot.co.za would, presumably, also have been visible to the Advertiser at the time.”

The ARB added that the complainant submitted examples of similar pricing available from www.greatyellowbrick.co.za — a certified online Lego retailer in South Africa.

“The source cited by the Complainant, being the Lego direct retailer, would have been a logical starting point for any price comparison,” it said.

Due to “satisfactory documentary evidence”, the regulator found the claim of a 33% discount to be inaccurate and misleading and advised its members not to accept similar advertising until it holds satisfactory documentary evidence of the claimed saving.

MyBroadband asked OneDayOnly for comment, but it hadn’t responded by the time of publication.