We tested Takealot, Bash, and HiFi Corp’s deliveries

We ordered different items from Takealot, Bash, and HiFiCorp the week before Christmas, and all three retailers delivered in three days.

All three retailers were running specials on different coffee makers, and we ordered one from each on the afternoon of Tuesday, 19 December 2023.

The card payments went through without a hitch, the orders were confirmed within seconds, and by Wednesday morning, we had received notifications that they were being processed.

We ordered a Le Creuset French press from TFG’s Bash online store, which was discounted by around 30% relative to the retail price at Le Creuset itself.

They used RAM Couriers for the delivery and were first to arrive on Friday morning at 11:07.

RAM sent an SMS at 09:48 on the day of the delivery to let me know it would arrive before 19:00.

We bought an Aeropress from Takealot, which used its own Mr D delivery drivers.

They let me know on Thursday already to expect the delivery the following day, and arrived at 14:52.

HiFi Corp had a 30% discount on a Barista & Co. Twist Press, and delivered at around the same time as Takealot. They did not send a notification prior to delivery.

The table below summarises the delivery performance of the three retailers in the week before Christmas, which was quite impressive all-around.