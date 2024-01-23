South Africans making waves in global tech

Several South Africans have made a big name for themselves in the tech industry beyond the borders of their home country in the past few decades.

The first and most obvious tech success story out of South Africa is the world’s richest man — Elon Musk.

Musk owns the world’s most valuable car company — electric vehicle giant Tesla — and the most successful private space rocket company — SpaceX.

He also owns social media platform X (formerly Twitter), biotech startup Neuralink, and The Boring Company, which builds underground tunnels for alternative vehicle traffic management.

Born in Pretoria in 1971, Musk’s affinity for technology started at an early age.

His father, Errol Musk, tells a story of how Elon attended a Hyperama computer course in partnership with Wits and computer experts from England when he was 11 years old.

Errol said he convinced the organisers to let Musk sit in on the introductory lecture even though it was not intended for children.

He left Elon at the three-hour lecture, and when he came back to fetch him, he found him in a lecture hall in discussions with some of the computer experts.

One of the professors pulled Errol aside and insisted that he must buy the teenager a computer.

Musk quickly told himself to program and made a game called Blastar when he was 12. He sold the game to the PC and Office Technology magazine for $500.

When he was 17, Musk took a computer aptitude test at the University of Pretoria and received an A+ for computer programming and computer operating.

Musk left South Africa for Canada with his mother and siblings soon after finishing matric at Pretoria Boys High School.

He later moved to the US, where his first major success was founding Zip2 and selling it to Compaq for $307 million.

Later, Musk founded PayPal, which was sold to eBay in 2022 for $1.5 billion in shares.

Musk used the money he made from these ventures to invest in SpaceX, Tesla, and Solar City.

Musk’s leadership and knack for innovation, coupled with getting the right employees onboard, helped make these companies hugely successful.

As of 23 January 2024, Musk’s net worth was $217 billion (R4.14 trillion), with a lead of about $37 billion over Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Below are six other South Africans who have made a big name for themselves in the global tech industry.

Peter Bauer — Mimecast

Born and raised in South Africa, Bauer launched cloud-based email management company Mimecast with Neil Murray in the UK in 2003.

The company provides cybersecurity, archiving, and continuity services for business email on Microsoft Exchange and Microsoft 365.

Bauer and his family currently live in Boston, Massachusetts.

He stepped down as Mimecast CEO in early January 2024 to pursue personal interests in addressing climate change, environmental and social justice issues, and supporting young entrepreneurs.

One of his recent noteworthy contributions in South Africa is buying and clearing the “condemned” Cape Town mountain peak Glencairn Ridge to create a wildlife education programme for underprivileged children.

Chris Pinkham — Amazon Web Services, Nimbula

Pinkham is one of the software engineers behind Amazon’s Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) service, a core part of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Pinkham first became familiar with the Internet while working under Fred Goldstein at the University of Cape Town’s computer data centre, where he helped connect the university’s network to Unix systems for email services.

After working in Portland, Oregon, where South Africa’s Internet landed in the US at the time, he moved back to start South Africa’s first commercial Internet service provider — The Internetworking Company of Southern Africa (Ticsa) — in 1993.

They sold Ticsa to UUNet SA in 1996, which was later sold to MTN Business.

Amazon’s desire to become profitable while being handicapped by inadequate managed infrastructure ultimately drove the idea to build out its own server infrastructure.

Working with a team in Cape Town, EC2 was developed in the early 2000s and helped make Amazon Web Services the leading cloud computing platform in the world.

Pinkham and his AWS associate Willem van Biljon co-founded Nimbula in 2008.

The company developed software for public and private cloud computing environments and was acquired by Oracle in 2013.

Pinkham has also had stints as senior vice president for cloud product development at Oracle and vice president of engineering at Twitter.

Vinny Lingham — Civic, Click2Customers, IncuBeta

Lingham is a South African-born American best known for co-founding and leading identity protection and management startup Civic.

Other companies he founded and headed include Google Ventrues-backed mobile gift card company Gyft and the proprietary web development platform Yola.

First Data Corporation bought the former for over $54 million in 2014.

While he lives in the US, Lingham has invested heavily in making Cape Town a technology hub through the Silicon Cape Initiative NGO.

He has also started an investment holding company, IncuBeta, and investment fund Netwton Partners, which led early-stage investments into what would become notable startups like Sweep South Africa.

Lingham’s most recent venture is Waitroom, a live streaming and video meeting platform for one-on-one engagements with hosts and audiences.

Paul Maritz — Intel, Microsoft, VMWare, Acronis, Pivotal

Although born in Zimbabwe in 1955, Maritz’s family moved to South Africa for his schooling.

He attended Highbury Preparatory School and Hilton College before completing a BSc degree in Computer Science at the University of Natal and BSc Honours degree at the University of Cape Town.

His tech career began as a programmer at Burroughs Corporation, after which he became a researcher at Scotland’s University of St. Andrews.

In 1981, he moved to Silicon Valley to join Intel, where he helped develop some of the earliest tools to enable developers to write software for the x86 platform.

After five years at Intel, he moved to Microsoft, where he became the third-ranked executive behind Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer.

He was the executive vice president of the company’s Platforms Strategy and Developer Group, where he was responsible for developing some of the company’s most successful products — including Windows 95, Windows NT, and Internet Explorer.

In the years after Microsoft, Maritz co-founded and served as CEO of the Pi Corporation, which was sold to EMC in 2008.

He was appointed VMWare CEO from 2008 to 2012. During his tenure, sales and profits at the company tripled.

After being succeeded by Intel heavyweight Pat Gelsinger, he was appointed Pivotal CEO until 2015.

He has also served on the boards of open-source financial software platforms Mifos and Acronis.

Ballmer described Maritz as a “leader among leaders,” and Gates said his vision and tech insight impacted not only Microsoft but the entire computer industry.

Dave Frankel — Internet Solutions, DiData, Founder Collective

David Frankel is a South African-born American entrepreneur and venture capitalist who was one of South Africa’s earliest successful ISP CEOs.

Born and schooled in Johannesburg, Frankel graduated from Wits University with a BSc Honours in Electrical Engineering in 1992 and started his career working under the chief operating officer at Altech in 1993.

He opted to begin working and deferred his admission to an MBA programme at Harvard Business School after being selected for the US Foreign Fulbright Scholarship Programme.

A year after starting at Altech, he joined Internet Solutions as its CEO. The company was founded a year earlier by a friend and business partner’s brother.

His “hard-nosed” approach helped Internet Solutions become the largest ISP and private data carrier in Africa by 1997.

Following Dimension Data’s acquisition of Internet Solutions, Frankel served as e-commerce executive director for DiData before moving over to the company’s board.

Following his career in tech, Frankel been an angel investor, providing the first capital or term sheets for companies including:

OPower — acquired by Oracle

Media Radar

Volaris

New Dawn Satellite — acquired by Intelsat

Context Optional — acquired by Adobe

TrialPay — acquired by Visa

Hunch — acquired by eBay

Olo

In 2008, Frankel partnered with the US venture capitalist Eric Paley and other entrepreneurs to establish Founder Collective, a seed-stage venture fund.

As of 2021, Founder Collective’s portfolio included Uber, Airtable, and TheTradeDesk.

The Financial Mail named Frankel Technological Achiever of the Centry for turning the Internet in South Africa into a commercial proposition.

He currently serves on the boards of Rand Merchant Investment Holdings, Olo, and SeatGeek, among others.

Willem van Biljon — Amazon Web Services, Nimbula

Van Biljon was born, raised, and educated in South Africa and is most well-known for co-founding Mosaic Software, which developed Postilion.

The payment system was the first designed for commodity hardware and operating systems like Microsoft.

After becoming one of the world’s top three payment processing software vendors, Postilion was sold to S1 Corp in 2004.

Alongside Chris Pinkham and Christoper Brown, Van Biljon helped develop EC2 between 2005 and 2006.

He was primarily responsible for the business plan for the service, as well as product management and marketing for the public cloud service.

Van Biljon has co-authored seven patents in cloud computing.

Most recently, he was co-CEO of Takealot from 2014 to 2017 and is currently an advisor to the e-commerce giant. He resides in Cape Town.

Mark Shuttleworth — Ubuntu, Canonical

Shuttleworth is probably best known for being the first South African to travel to space, with a surname to match.

Born in Welkom in the Free State in 1973, Shuttleworth was one of the developers of the Linux-based Debian operating system in the 1990s.

His first major business success was Thawte Consulting, a company that specialised in digital certificates and Internet security.

Thawte was sold to VeriSign in 1999, earning Shuttleworth R3.5 billion.

He established a business incubator and venture capital provider called Here Be Dragons (HBD) Capital in 2000.

In 2004, Shuttleworth founded Canonical, which developed the highly popular Linux distribution Ubuntu.

He also used his newfound wealth to fund an open source advocacy programme in South Africa called “Go Open Source”, complete with a weekly TV show. The show was released for free using BitTorrent in 2005.

He currently lives on the Isle of Man and holds dual citizenship in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

As of 2020, Shuttleworth had an estimated net worth of £500 million (R12.2 billion).