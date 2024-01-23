Thabi Leoka resigns from MTN board

MTN South Africa has announced that it accepted the resignation of independent non-executive director Thabi Leokaon Monday, effective immediately.

“Leoka joined the board of the MTN Group subsidiary in 2019,” the company stated.

“She resigned to attend to her health and the questions she has been facing concerning her academic qualifications.”

MTN’s statement came hours after a similar announcement by Anglo American Platinum that Leoka had resigned from its board.

Leoka’s resignation followed allegations that she lied about obtaining a PhD from the London School of Economics (LSE).

The saga began when Remgro withdrew her appointment as a director before its AGM in December 2023.

“The appointment of director Thabi Leoka was withdrawn at the AGM and therefore not voted on,” it said.

“The director has advised the Board that she is no longer available to serve as an independent non-executive director of the company”.

Although Remgro did not cast aspersions on Leoka’s qualifications, her unavailability to serve raised questions.

Remgro also dropped the “Dr” from her name in the announcement.

Business Day then reported last week that LSE and its parent institution, the University of London, found no record of Leoka’s PhD.

This resulted in a flurry of follow-up reports and a radio interview in which Leoka maintained that she held the LSE doctorate.

Leoka told 702’s Clement Manyathela that she withdrew her candidacy for the Remgro board because she was undergoing eye surgery in the United States for degenerative glaucoma.

She also said she obtained her degree from LSE under a different name.

Later, she provided a digital copy of a degree certificate under the name “Bathabile Leoka” to News24.

However, the LSE said it searched variations of Leoka’s name, including “Bathabile” and “Leoko”, and found no record of her qualification.

News24 noted that the National Qualifications Framework Amendment Act, which came into operation late last year, makes it an offence to knowingly provide false or misleading information about your degree.

MyBroadband recently found that obtaining a forged degree online is relatively easy and can cost anywhere from $189 (R3,570) to $800 (R15,125), depending on the forger you use.