These are the highest-paid IT jobs in South Africa

Chief Technical Officers (CTOs) and Senior Managers for Applications Development are the best-paid IT-related roles in South Africa, according to Robert Walters’ Salary Survey report.

The report also gives insight into employment trends in the sector, including the most in-demand skills and the average tenure of professionals.

The most sought-after IT professionals in South Africa include Software Developers, Junior Software Developers, and Data Analysts. However, only senior roles requiring these skills were among the highest-paying in 2023.

30% of businesses that responded to Robert Walters’ survey said they will be giving pay raises in 2024, while 35.6% of professionals who participated in the survey said they expect a pay increase in 2024.

Meanwhile, 47% of respondents said they are looking for a new job in 2024, and the average employment term of professionals in the IT sector is 1.7 years.

Best-paying IT jobs in South Africa

On average, CTOs in South Africa earned between R1.4 million and R1.9 million in 2023, while Senior Managers for Applications Development earned between R1 million and R1.2 million.

The report also gives indicative salary ranges for 2024, with CTOs expected to earn between R1.6 million and R1.8 million this year on average and Senior Managers for Applications Development set to take home R1.3 million to R1.6 million.

Jobs set to increase significantly in 2024 include technology risk specialists, lead QA engineers, cyber security engineers, senior full stack developers, senior front-end developers, and senior data & analytics managers.

On average, technology risk specialists earned between R750,000 and R900,000 in 2023. These professionals could see their annual salary range increase to between R1 million and R1.2 million in 2024.

Senior front-end developers could see the biggest pay increase in 2024 compared to the other job titles listed.

Professionals in senior front-end developer roles earned between R512,000 and R683,000 in 2023, which could increase to R950,000 and R1.2 million this year.

Similarly, senior full stack developers could see their pay package increase to between R950,000 and R1.2 million in 2024, from between R616,000 and R822,0000 in 2023.

Altogether, Robert Walters’ report gives salary ranges for 14 of the highest-paying IT roles in South Africa, 11 of which will come with an annual pay package of at least R1 million in 2024.

The best-paid IT-related job titles, according to Robert Walters’ Salary Survey data, are listed below with salary ranges for 2024. Salary figures are based on cost-to-company, excluding bonuses.