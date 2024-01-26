Takealot gets new CEO

Takealot has announced that Frederik Zietsman will replace Mamongae Mahlare as group CEO, while Mahlare steps into the role of executive chair from 1 February 2024.

Zietsman has been at Takealot since 2015 when he joined as a profitability analyst. He was appointed head of marketplace in 2017 and has been CEO of Takealot.com since March 2021.

Mahlare was appointed from outside the company after founder Kim Reid stepped aside to serve as chairman of the group, which comprises Takealot.com, Superbalist, and Mr D.

Reid will remain on the Takealot board as a strategic advisor to Mahlare and Zietsman.

Her appointment was announced in August, and Mahlare began her stint as group CEO in October 2021.

Before Takealot, Mahlare was managing director of Illovo Sugar South Africa. She also previously served at SABMiller, Unilever, and Coca-Cola.

“My role as executive chair is about supporting the leadership to grow the business and driving opportunities that move our group forward,” Mahlare stated.

“I will also be collaborating with our stakeholders to champion the enablement of e-commerce and how we can accelerate SMME development in the digital economy to create much-needed jobs.”

The company said in a statement that the changes reflect the consolidation of the Takealot.com and Group CEO role.

“The streamlining of the leadership between the group and Takealot.com will reinforce resources around its flagship online retail and marketplace platform and bring stronger alignment and focus in delivering on its key growth objectives,” Takealot stated.