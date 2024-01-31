Ellies’ last-ditch deal collapses — announces business rescue

Ellies has told shareholders that its proposed acquisition of Bundu Power has fallen through, and with it, its last-ditch effort to pivot into alternative energy.

Founded in 2005, Bundu Power is comprised of two companies — Magetz Electrical (Pty) Ltd and Power on Wheels (Pty) Ltd.

It specialises in alternative energy products for residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and recreational applications.

Ellies first announced the deal on 1 February 2023, with the initial plan of raising the necessary capital from shareholders through a rights offer.

At the time of the rights offer, Ellies’ shares were trading at 11 cents.

Ellies said it would allow shareholders to buy 2.13 additional shares for every share they owned for 7 cents. It aimed to secure R120 million.

However, its share price subsequently collapsed to less than the rights offer price.

With the proposal losing its appeal, Ellies cancelled the rights offer in an announcement to shareholders in early December 2023.

It would instead finance the deal with debt.

However, the debt would be over five times Ellies’ market capitalisation and more than its net debt of about R183 million at the end of its last financial year.

Ellies is also struggling financially, posting a comprehensive loss of R85 million during the year, which it partly blamed on waning demand for its satellite dish installations.

On Wednesday, Ellies announced that the banks would not loan it the money, terminating its proposed acquisition.

“The proposed acquisition was subject to debt funding by the company’s bankers and the approval of Ellies shareholders in general meeting by 31 January 2024,” it stated.

“Our bankers have advised that they will not fund the proposed transaction and thus the company advises that the conditions precedent will not be met and therefore the agreement in this regard will lapse and be of no further force or effect.”

It also announced a delay in publication of its interim results and said it was entering voluntary business rescue.

“The board of directors of Ellies has resolved that it would be in the best interest of Ellies to commence with voluntary business rescue proceedings in terms of section 129 of the Companies Act,” it stated.

“Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in Ellies shares until such time as a further announcement is made in this regard.”

Ellies share price plummeted from 4c to 1c following the announcement.

By 11:00, it was trading at 2c per share.