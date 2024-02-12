Esquire taking on Takealot with fulfilment push

Esquire has announced that it is transforming into a comprehensive fulfilment company to support small-to-medium retail and online stores.

The company said its ambitions are no less than to revolutionise the e-commerce landscape for businesses aiming to compete with larger, international web stores.

“In the ever-evolving world of e-commerce, we recognised the need for a paradigm shift,” said Esquire CEO Mahomed Cassim.

“Our decision to become a fulfilment company stems from our commitment to empower South African small to medium retail and online businesses,” Cassim stated.

“We want them to focus on their strengths, leaving the logistics to us. Esquire is more than a supplier; we are a strategic partner in the success of small to medium retail and online businesses.”

Launched in 1999, Esquire has been a wholesale supplier of IT and digital products, home goods, toys, DIY products, renewable energy solutions, and stationery.

In expanding to fulfilment, Esquire is not only going up against South Africa’s Naspers-owned e-commerce powerhouse Takealot but also global behemoth Amazon.

Amazon announced in October last year that it would launch a South African marketplace in 2024.

It has yet to confirm a final launch date.

Esquire said its fulfilment service would offer order placement, inventory management, and real-time stock updates.

Mariam Wadiwala, the general manager at Improweb Solutions responsible for developing the Data Feed and Virtual Reseller Network (VRN), emphasised the company’s dedication to providing a comprehensive solution.

“Esquire is here to simplify the supply chain for businesses of all sizes,” Wadiwala said.

“Esquire’s fulfilment services are not just about meeting industry standards but exceeding them.”

Cassim said their fulfilment centres are strategically located to ensure that businesses can compete on a global scale while maintaining a local touch.

“We understand the challenges faced by retailers and online stores in South Africa, and we’re here to bridge the gap, making sure they can deliver products efficiently and compete with the biggest players in the industry,” he said.

“With strategic partnerships and a dedication to excellence, Esquire aims to redefine the rules of the game in the South African retail and e-commerce industry, proving that success is not determined by size but by visionary leadership and a commitment to empowering businesses of all scales in the local context.”