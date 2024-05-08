Best-performing JSE-listed tech companies over the past five years

PBT Group Limited had the highest proportional growth of all Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) listed tech stocks between March 2019 and March 2024.

Its share price grew from R1.60 in March 2019 to R6.65 in March 2024, representing a growth of roughly 316%.

Bytes Technology Group, Capital Appreciation Limited, and Naspers Limited also saw significant share price growth over the period.

Bytes Technology Group’s share price grew by nearly 88%, from R66.70 in December 2020, when it listed on the JSE, to R125.26 in March 2024.

Capital Appreciation Limited’s share price grew from R0.74 to R1.18 between March 2019 and March 2024.

Naspers’s share price is the highest of all the JSE-listed tech stocks and by some margin. It stood at R2,239.50 in March 2019.

The company’s share price grew by nearly 50% over the period, reaching R3,357.58 in March 2024.

Four companies saw share price growth between 11% and 18%: Prosus NV, Mustek Limited, Datatec Limited, and ISA Holdings Limited.

Prosus saw the highest growth of the four at 17.71%, from R508.03 in September 2019 to R597.99 in March 2024.

Mustek’s share price increased 15.66% over the period, from R8.30 to R9.60 between March 2019 and March 2024.

The big losers

Six JSE-listed tech companies saw share price declines over the period, including Cognition Holdings Limited, Karooooo Ltd, Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron), Sebata Holdings Limited, EOH Holdings, and AYO Tech Solutions.

AYO Tech Solutions saw the most significant decline, with its share price dropping from R15.00 in March 2019 to R0.35 in March 2024 — a decrease of almost 98%.

EOH Holdings’ share price was also hammered over the period. It declined by nearly 89% from R10.40 in March 2019 to R1.15 in March 2024.

Cognition Holdings Limited suffered the least of the companies that saw share price declines. Its share price dropped by just 15 cents from R1.15 to R1.00.

Sebata Holdings Limited’s share price dropped by more than half over the period. It stood at R5.50 in March 2019 and had dropped to R2.24 by March 2024.

The table below compares the share price performance of Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed tech companies between March 2019 and March 2024. Share price growth is shown in green, while declines are marked in red.